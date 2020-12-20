Ciarán Kilkenny deserves to join Cluxton and co. with Player of the Year recognition

All-Ireland finals have a habit of transforming supporting actors into bona fide stars.

Shane O'Donnell emerged from the shadows with the 3-3 he scored for Clare against Cork in the replayed hurling decider in 2013. Eoin Murchan introduced himself to the nation at large with his crucial goal against Kerry in the second of the football finals last year.

That's to name but two.

Oisín Mullin very nearly grabbed the leading role on Saturday. Some would argue he did anyway, even if Mayo eventually lost, and irrespective of the fact that the man he was marking, Con O'Callaghan, was deemed to be the man of the match.

That cases could be made for both speaks for Mayo's willingness to live and die by the same sword given it is their very allegiance to the man-on-man approach that allows them push Dublin so much and so consistently while leaving them open to considerable damage at the back.

That looks to be a circle that will never be squared.

Thousands of casual fans would have been watching the 20-year-old from Kilmaine in action for the first time over the weekend and he brought an on-trend man-bun and the sort of electric individual effort to the party that never goes out of fashion.

Mullin's bravura performance threatened to overshadow the giants of the game. James McCarthy had thundered through the Mayo lines to help set up that first goal after 13 seconds but his influence weakened through the rest of the half.

Rock himself was reduced to starvation rations off a couple of frees in that spell, Brian Fenton gave glimpses of his mortality with a perfectly ordinary display and Ciarán Kilkenny was existing on the fringes of it all. He was shadowed by Paddy Durcan and his only input throughout the opening ten minutes was a single possession wide on the left of the Dublin attack which ended with a routine pass.

Kilkenny's first two efforts on goal were wides, the first from a mark 40 metres out, and the second from a trademark cut back inside. Half-time was seconds away when he kicked his first score from a similar position.

He was only getting started.

Dublin have had to play eight finals to claim this six-in-a-row and the Castleknock man is one of only half-a-dozen players to have started every one of those games. The others are Stephen Cluxton, Johnny Cooper, McCarthy, Fenton, and Rock.

Think of the levels of consistency and excellence required to make yourself that invaluable to a side with so much talent and depth. Michael Darragh Macauley, a former footballer of the year, started just one of those eight ties.

And it's not like Kilkenny has clung stubbornly to any one role.

Jim Gavin saw fit to utilise him at wing-back for one spell but that never quite sat right, like a Lamborghini parked in a multistory. Kilkenny's more usual role in the later Gavin years was as a roving quarterback, or point guard in basketball, around the half-forward line.

It was a station that divided opinion, some seeing him as the pivot for everything Dublin did well with their patient approach play, others insisting that the garlands he earned for shuffling the ball sideways and back towards Dublin's own goal were baffling and unmerited.

What no-one ever doubted was his talent. Dessie Farrell has repositioned the 27-year-old closer to the opposition goal where his ability with the ball, eye for the posts, and ease in playing a heads-up game have produced rich dividends and brooked no argument.

Three players claimed higher scoring tallies in this year's championship but the figures posted by Cillian O'Connor, Conor Sweeney, and Rock were all inflated by frees. Kilkenny claimed 1-20 across five games, three of them coming against Mayo.

Cluxton, Fenton, Jack McCaffrey, Macauley, and the two Brogans, Alan and Bernard, have all been deemed to be the game's best players this last ten years. Cluxton's award last year was seen as overdue reward for a player whose impact on the game has been so seismic.

Kilkenny deserves to be in that company too.