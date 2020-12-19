James Horan: Mayo paid the price for losing possession 'very cheaply'

Sloppy use of possession at key stages of the game cost Mayo, said James Horan.

Reflecting on the county’s latest All-Ireland final defeat, their fourth in eight years, Mayo boss Horan felt his team were let down by “cheaply” coughing up possession at crucial times in this evening’s decider.

Horan also said Mayo didn’t get the impact off the bench they would have liked.

Second-half replacement Darren Coen did kick a point in the 63rd minute, their first from play in just over half an hour, but the overall contribution of the Mayo reinforcements was way below what Dublin subs Brian Howard and Paul Mannion brought to the table.

Coen was unable to hold onto a wayward Niall Scully pass not long after his point, while he and fellow sub James Carr both failed to hit the target with point attempts in the ensuing passages.

“Disappointed, obviously. We did a lot of things right. We were still in it with maybe 12, 13 minutes to go. We ran out of juice maybe a little bit and a bit loose with some of the possession at key times. It cost us as Dublin got stronger and stronger as the game went on,” Horan surmised.

“Some of their subs made a big difference. We didn't, maybe, get the impact we’d like from some of the guys coming on. Brian Howard came on, Paul Mannion came on [for Dublin]. Some of those subs that came on won a lot of primary possession. They were dangerous, so that had an impact at the end."

The Mayo manager disagreed with the suggestion that it was inevitable Mayo energy levels would drop in the second period such was the effort expended across the opening 35 minutes.

Similar to the 2016 drawn final between the counties, the concession of two first-half goals meant Mayo’s impressive early showing was not reflected in the interval scoreline which had the reigning champions 2-6 to 0-10 in front.

“Dublin are a goal threat from multiple fronts, at any time. The first goal was obviously very early. But I thought our response and composure in the first half was very good. I thought on our kick-outs and their kick-outs we did very well. We got some good scores, missed a few which fell short into the goalkeeper's hands and they are a killer.

“But overall, our response to those goals was very good. So yeah, lots of stuff good there, but as I said, I just felt we had a lot of possession, and some of it we lost very cheaply. That cost us in the end.”