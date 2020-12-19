Dublin dash Mayo dreams to seal sixth All-Ireland in a row

Dublin 2-14 Mayo 0-15

A powerful final quarter saw Dublin claim a sixth consecutive All-Ireland SFC title in Croke Park this evening.

Leading by two at half-time (2-6 to 0-10) and one at the second-half water break, Ciarán Kilkenny and substitute Brian Howard were to the fore in seeing off a Mayo team who ran out of steam and ideas after for long looking a match for the reigning champions.

Losing Patrick Durcan to an injury at half-time was a blow for Mayo but they were on level terms in the 50th minute when Cillian O’Connor sent over a free. However, the composure of Kilkenny, who scored twice and won another free which Dean Rock converted, was crucial to Dublin seeing this one out.

Rock surely broke the record for the quickest goal in an All-Ireland final when he palmed to the net after just 13 seconds, Rock on hand to finish an attack initiated by James McCarthy’s run through the middle.

But what might have appeared ominous turned out to be a blip for Mayo as they had cancelled it out by the third minute, the terrific Oisín Mullin scoring the first and then teed up Cillian O’Connor for a point from play after O’Connor had punished a foul on Ryan O’Donoghue.

Dublin were three up again by the 11th minute, a brace of Rock frees followed by a successful Seán Bugler effort. But Mayo once more made that lead disappear and were on level terms by the first water break, 0-6 to 1-3, O’Donoghue looking the part at centre-forward.

A couple of simple marks by O’Connor sent Mayo two up but that stretch of five scores without reply came to a grinding halt when Con O’Callaghan spiked the ball to the net after a one-two with Niall Scully. Cillian O’Connor, finding himself in an unfamiliar spot, had left Scully unmarked inside.

Again, Mayo responded well when O’Connor again took advantage of a foul on O’Donoghue to restore parity and O’Donoghue levelled matters for a fourth time in the 31st minute. But Dublin, despite losing Robbie McDaid to a black card on the stroke of half-time, finished the half the strong with scores from Paddy Small and Kilkenny.

Scorers for Dublin: D Rock (1-4, 0-4 frees); C O’Callaghan (1-1); C Kilkenny (0-3); S Bugler, P Small, N Scully, B Fenton, P Mannion (free), B Howard (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mayo: C O’Connor (0-9, 5 frees, 2 marks); R O’Donoghue (0-2); O Mullen, C Loftus, S Coen (mark), D Coen (0-1 each).

DUBLIN: S Cluxton (c); D Byrne, J Cooper, E Murchan; M Fitzsimons, J Small, R McDaid; B Fenton, J McCarthy; N Scully, C O’Callaghan, S Bugler; P Small, D Rock, C Kilkenny.

Subs for Dublin: B Howard for S Bugler (h-t); P Mannion for P Small (51); C Basquel for J Cooper (inj 54); C Costello for N Scully (inj 70).

Black card: R McDaid (35+2).

MAYO: D Clarke; P Durcan, C Barrett, L Keegan; S Coen, O Mullin, E McLaughlin; M Ruane, C Loftus; K McLoughlin, R O’Donoghue, D O’Connor; T Conroy, A O’Shea (c), C O’Connor.

Subs for Mayo: M Plunkett for P Durcan (h-t); J Carr for T Conroy (49); D Coen for R O’Donoghue (58); J Flynn for C Loftus (62); J Durcan for E McLaughlin (70+1); P McMahon for E Murchan (70+5).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath).

Con O'Callaghan reacts after scoring Dublin's second goal. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Mayo's Aidan O'Shea in action against Brian Fenton of Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Mayo’s Conor Loftus reacts to a missed chance. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Mayo's Tommy Conroy is tackled by Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile