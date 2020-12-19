Alan Bowden kicks Meath to victory over Laois

Opening half goals from substitute Liam Stafford and Alan Bowden paved the way for this Leinster MFC semi-final success
ON YER HEAD, SON: Meath’s Liam Kelly and Colin Dunne of Laois compete for the ball. Picture: INPHO

Sat, 19 Dec, 2020 - 14:42
Sean Wall

Meath 2-10 Laois 1-7 

Opening half goals from substitute Liam Stafford and Alan Bowden paved the way for this Leinster MFC semi-final success for Meath at Páirc Tailteann.

The sides were level at 0-5 each when Stafford made a quick impression after taking a pass from Eoghan Frayne on 22 minutes. Then five minutes later Alan Bowden fired a loose ball to the net to boost the hosts to a 2-6 to 0-6 lead at half-time.

Laois had the advantage of a stiff breeze in that opening half and it left them with an uphill battle. They did manage a goal on 46 minutes from sub Kieran O’Donnell but they were still six points in arrears after that score.

The impressive Bowden kicked a number of crucial points for the Royals to take his tally to 1-3.

Neither side managed a score after the second water break with Laois rarely threatening a revival.

Scorers for Meath: A Bowden (1-3), E Frayne (0-4, 2 frees, 1 mark), L Stafford (1-0), J McDonagh, R Kinsella, M Coffey (0-1 each). 

Scorers for Laois: C Dunne (0-4, 4 frees), K O’Donnell (1-0), C Kelly (0-2), R Meredith (0-1).

MEATH: B Hogan; B Moran, L Kelly, B Donnelly; S O’Donoghue, O Kelly, C Caulfield; S Emmanuel, C Gray; J McDonagh, R Kinsella, M Coffey; A Bowden, E Frayne, A Murphy. 

Subs: T Corbett for Donnelly (4), L Stafford for McDonagh (16), O Keogh for Murphy (41), C Smith for Moran (47).

LAOIS: S Krebbs; B Dempsey, D Slevin, B Reddin; S Fitzpatrick, D Dooley, D Hogan; C Heffernan, T Fennelly; O Hooney, S Fingleton, PJ Ward; C Dunne, C Kelly, R Meredith. 

Subs: K O’Donnell for Fennelly (40), D McEvoy for Kelly (46), S Birrane for Hogan (52), S Lennon for Fitzpatrick, D J White for Meredith (both 54).

Referee: E O’Connor (Offaly)

