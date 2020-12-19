'The system is working': Limerick Acadamy manager Pat Donnelly on Treaty thriving

On Wednesday in Rathkeale, the floodlights lit up another dark and black December night in Mick Neville Park like an orb. With the sounds and background noise from 34 young Limerick players preparing for Sunday's Munster minor final piercing the night sky, and with the good vibes from last Sunday still coursing through the players’ veins, Rathkeale felt like the centre of the hurling universe.

Limerick hurling has been on fire all week, but the minors lit the first fuse to ignite the blaze last Saturday when beating a fancied Cork team by 12 points.

Few outside the group had expected them to win but the result proved how forceful and powerful the machine driving Limerick hurling now is.

“Every young Limerick hurler now is doing the right things in training, which to me, is the real secret,” says Pat Donnelly, Limerick Hurling Academy Manager.

“The system is working but a lot of people are involved in making sure it works absolutely right; parents bringing the lads in to the Academy every Saturday; all the coaches doing great work in the clubs and schools. Everyone is working really hard across the board.”

The dominance of the senior team this year has made success feel more attainable again for Limerick’s young players, especially when so many of the seniors have been through the Academy.

Pathway

Platoons of young hurlers are increasingly graduating through the system. Four of last year’s minor team – Cathal O’Neill, Colin Coughlan, Jimmy Quilty and Aidan O’Connor - started for the U20s last Saturday evening against Cork, while Mike Keane came on. Four of that U-20 side – Jason Gillane, John Considine, Brian O’Grady and Mark Quinlan – were part of Limerick’s extended senior panel last Sunday.

“If you’re good enough after coming through the Academy now,” says Donnelly “it’s only a couple of short years to when you’re within touching distance of the senior panel.”

Reaching a seventh Munster minor final in eight years is all the more impressive again considering Limerick’s previous track record in the competition; prior to 2013, Limerick contested eight Munster minor finals in the previous 33 years, winning just one.

Prior to the last decade, Limerick’s most sustained period of competitiveness at minor level had been between 1976-1984, when the county contested seven provincial finals in nine seasons. But they still only won one title, in 1984, when they went on to win the All-Ireland after a replay.

Limerick haven’t won an All-Ireland minor title since, but the bigger picture has become the only picture that matters in Limerick now.

“Being competitive is the minimum requirement,” says Donnelly. “And once you’re competitive, you always have a chance.”

A standard has been set, which all teams try to reach.

“The big thing about this bunch is that their workrate is fantastic,” said Limerick minor manager Diarmuid Mullins after last week’s win over Cork. “That comes down from how the senior team plays.”

Limerick have been blessed by an exceptional generation of senior hurlers, but the crucial next step is to continue tilling ground to ensure it provides a steady, consistent and bountiful harvest.

“Young players see now that there are opportunities there if you work hard enough and do the right things,” says Donnelly. “You don’t have to be from a big club anymore to get an opportunity. Now, everyone has a chance.”

Twelve different clubs were represented on the field last Saturday. Ethan Hurley, minor centre-back, plays with Newcastle West, who have done incredible work at underage hurling in recent years. Hurley and four team-mates - Ronan Lyons, Adam English, Liam Lynch and Patrick O’Donovan - played on last year’s Munster minor winning side.

That team was highly rated whereas this side weren’t a standout group as they progressed through the underage ranks. Nobody saw last week’s impressive result coming but Limerick hurlers feel capable of anything now.

Sunday's minor final against Tipperary is another huge battle but Limerick are relishing the prospect.

Next challenge. Next man up. Next team up. Next opportunity to keep the Limerick hurling inferno raging.