Na Piarsaigh and Limerick GAA mourns 'great character' Willie Mulcahy 

Former Limerick hurler Shane Dowling led the tributes to former LIT Gaelic Grounds groundsman Willie Mulcahy, who passed away.

Mulcahy, 89, was a long-standing member of Na Piarsaigh GAA club and was frequently seen on the team bus travelling to games with the county hurling and football teams.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of the legend Willie Mul,” 2018 All-Ireland winner Dowling wrote on Twitter. “He was some character. RIP Willie.”

Limerick chairman John Cregan described Mulcahy as "a great favourite of everyone that went into the Gaelic Grounds".

"He was an incredible servant of Limerick GAA and took such pride in his involvement with the GAA. He lived locally so the Gaelic Grounds was like his second home and he never wanted to leave the place," said Cregan.

Rest in Peace Willy.

A great character and true supporter of Na Piarsaigh and Limerick.

A gentleman to the core who will most certainly be missed around the club.

Ar dheis De go raibh a ainm pic.twitter.com/1SXXHYHiyi — NapGAA (@NapGAA) December 18, 2020

Limerick footballer Kieran Daly, a Na Piarsaigh club man, said Mulcahy was “a great character, always there to celebrate victories in the club.”

The county's senior football manager Billy Lee added his condolences:

"A gentleman and always had time for everyone," Lee said of Mulcahy.

Former county hurler Seanie Tobin added he “always brought a smile to our faces at training”.