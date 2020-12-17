Carbery clubs want fundraising targets for Rebels’ Bounty to be reset

Clubs from the Carbery GAA division have asked Cork County Board to reset the fundraising targets imposed on clubs under the new Rebels’ Bounty draw.

At this evening’s Cork convention, which took place online, the chairman of Carbery GAA, Tom Lyons, and two delegates from West Cork clubs called on the executive to change the grading system of the new fundraising initiative launched earlier this month.

Under the Rebels’ Bounty, senior clubs must sell 100 tickets, intermediate clubs 70 tickets and junior clubs 50 tickets, at €100 a ticket. Clubs will only retain revenue on tickets sold beyond these base numbers.

The quotas, according to the executive, have been designed to share the load across all clubs “in a fair and transparent manner”, but this view was at odds with the West Cork officers who said the quotas were neither proportionate nor fair.

“There is grave concern among a lot of our clubs in Carbery about the new Rebels’ Bounty draw and meeting the target of tickets to be sold. These clubs are genuinely in serious financial straits at present. We have correspondence from 10 of our clubs who are genuinely worried about the draw,” said Carbery chairman Tom Lyons.

“Unfortunately, communication from the county board to these clubs left a lot to be desired. And while we understand that a sub-committee has been set up to meet the clubs that are in financial trouble, we would like to know is the board or the committee in charge of the draw willing and prepared to reset the targets they have laid down for all clubs which was based on grading rather than club size or support base. Will they lower the target for clubs that are in financial trouble?

You cannot get blood from a turnip and you cannot get money from clubs that don’t have it at present.

"We have a situation in Carbery, for instance, where we have four junior clubs operating in one parish and that’s a total of 200 tickets to be sold in that parish from a small population. That is not realistic.

“We have no trouble with the concept of the draw, but we do have trouble with the structure of the draw because it was on grading of clubs rather than size of population or their membership.”

Ciarán O’Driscoll of Ilen Rovers and John O’Donovan of Clann na nGael both said the quotas must be based on the population of the club’s catchment area, rather than the club’s championship grading.

“How can you rationally argue that a club with a population of over 20,000 is comparable to a small, rural club like ours in Ilen Rovers where there are possibly 1,500 people,” said O’Driscoll.

“Would it not be far more logical to evaluate a club not only on their playing status, but also on their population size and club membership. It is a fairer approach and it won’t burden the small clubs who happen to make progress in terms of the grade to which they play.”

Der O’Regan of Douglas said he was worried by the lack of promotion of the new draw by the County Board.

“Clubs seem to be left on their own to promote the draw.”

The 2020 Cork GAA accounts show this year’s Cork GAA members’ draw delivered a surplus of €246,136. County board treasurer Diarmuid Gowen said the draw — restructured and rebranded for 2021 — is a “vital element” and “an integral part of our funding”.

Responding to the criticism of club and divisional officers, outgoing county chairperson Tracey Kennedy called on clubs to “hold fire” until they had fully engaged with the support committee.

“There is no intention to be punitive with this structure. It is an incentive scheme. I ask the clubs who have concerns not to panic yet,” she said.

“We would urge you to hold your fire for the moment until you have had full engagement with the support team with a view to finding what works for you to make this into a profitable enterprise for you.

“There are small clubs with very small populations who are very successful in the draw and it may be that the support team are checking out what those clubs are doing and then coming to the clubs who are not successful and saying, this is what another club are doing with a similar population size. We will find solutions.”