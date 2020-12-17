Provincial structures set to remain in senior football championship redraw

Eight-team provincial-based conferences is the preferred option of provincial officers for the All-Ireland senior football championship in the GAA’s split season from 2022.

The GAA’s national fixtures review task force has highlighted 47% of those who filled out feedback sheets on the provincial roadshows favoured the idea of the provinces being redrawn into four equal groups. While 15% of respondents opted for a league structure for the All-Ireland SFC.

Option 1 for the provincial conferences would see the bottom three-seeded teams in Leinster and bottom one in Ulster moved to Connacht and Munster based on their league positions. The second option would allow for preliminary rounds to decide who qualifies for the Leinster and Ulster championships.

Both the provincial conferences and League-Championship proposals will go forward to Congress in February where if neither received the necessary 60% the task force have warned the Super 8s or the qualifier system, which is set to return next year, will have to be considered as the structure from 2022.

The task force are recommending the All-Ireland senior inter-county championships conclude no later than the end of July as part of the split season from 2022. They also call for county senior and intermediate championships to each comprise no more than 16 teams, which would come into force in 2023.

Each county will also be required to produce its club fixture programme to its provincial council by the end of January each year.

They also propose the All-Ireland semi-finals in the U20 hurling championship be disbanded with the All-Ireland final contested by the Munster and Leinster winners.

U20 hurling eligibility among Liam MacCarthy Cup counties would also be restricted to those who have not played in the SHC that year.

They are also seeking the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups to be concluded by the seventh and eighth Sunday of the year respectively with all post-primary schools finals completed by the weekend following St Patrick’s Day.

Also, the top team in Divisions 2 and 3 of the Allianz Hurling League will qualify directly for the final in each group with the second and third-placed teams facing each other to see who faces the table-toppers.