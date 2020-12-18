Ciarán Sheehan: Mayo can clean up using Limerick's 'vacuum pressure'

Mayo can beat Dublin in Saturday’s All-Ireland final by applying ‘vacuum pressure’ in the same way the Limerick hurlers did to Waterford, believes Cork footballer Ciarán Sheehan.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner GAA Podcast, Sheehan suggests Mayo must deviate from their usual high-pressing approach to have a chance of competing with the five-in-a-row All-Ireland champions.

“Kickouts will be hugely important. We’re used to seeing Mayo with that high press, tempting short kickouts, intercepting a couple. But for the amount they will intercept, I think Dublin will do enough damage going the other way.

“I would suggest that Mayo play a little bit more defensive on Dublin kickouts, and almost concede the short one.

“That doesn’t mean they don’t apply huge pressure once the kickout is conceded. But if they concede that wide kickout to the left that Cluxton likes to do and just force Dublin down the line, I think they have a better chance of sticking with Dublin, maybe even as far as the third quarter.

"And then maybe change things up and go at Dublin and see what happens. I think it’s a safe option that can keep Mayo in the game.”

Sheehan saw the Limerick hurlers apply a similar tactic in last Sunday's All-Ireland final.

“Similar to Limerick on puckouts, they almost have their full-forward line starting on the 45. It is about showing the defender down the line and corralling them towards the line and using the sideline as your friend. Mayo aren’t going to be able to do it consistently for the whole game, but if they can do it 70 percent of the time, they can force Dublin into errors.

“I like to call it ‘vacuum pressure’, and the Limerick hurlers do it very well. They invited Waterford to take them on until they get to a point where it’s not on, and then Limerick swarm. Mayo need to tempt Dublin into inviting the pressure, then turn them over and hurt them the going the other way.

“And Limerick are very good at fouling. And I mean that in the best sense. They are clever about it, tactical about it, fouling in the right place.”

Also speaking on the podcast, former Kerry manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice pointed out the dangers associated with that approach.

“I’d mix it. With Dublin they are so good, if you give them everything short, like Ciarán said, you can squeeze them up the sideline a couple of times, but they will figure it out and overrun you with possession.

“I think they are used to dealing with that in their own training sessions, because that’s the way their own forwards tackle, trying to use the sidelines.

“You can press them on free kicks. But when they do beat the press that bit of cynicism will have to come in and they will have to stop it with a foul.”