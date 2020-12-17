Cillian O'Connor won't miss the roar of the Hill in empty Croke Park

Cillian O’Connor’s kick from a free at the end of the 2016 All-Ireland final replay hadn’t yet gone wide when the Dublin fans on Hill 16 exploded into life.

“That’s the cheering you’re hearing of Hill 16, the voices of the Dublin fans,” noted RTÉ’s Ger Canning and Dublin’s one-point win was confirmed moments later.

A year later, kicking a 71st-minute free from close to the same position under the Hogan Stand towards 13,000 Dublin fans on the terrace, with the scores tied, O’Connor this time hit the post. Dean Rock made no mistake at the other end minutes later and Dublin won another one-point game.

O’Connor acknowledged the 2016 free was a "pressure kick" but that’s underselling it considering the hoards of blue straight in front of him just willing him to miss. It was the same in 2017 but, crucially, it won’t be this Saturday evening if O’Connor gets another chance to make history for Mayo because the terrace and the ground will be empty.

“It probably makes a difference because there’s not the same chorus of cheers and the collective gasping when the ball is going over or going wide,” said O’Connor, the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month semi-finals recipient.

“It probably takes a small bit of pressure away. You still know how important every kick is but it does make it seem like a club match — I won’t say a training session — but it does feel more like a normal match than a big event in a vast stadium.

“You can hear bits and pieces, players shouting and roaring and the odd prompt to try to distract you but that’s no different to a club match. I know people who score points would probably prefer the big chorus of cheers afterwards, that gets the heartrate going, so you would miss the adrenaline rush.

But as a placekicker that bit of silence is no harm, really.

Preparing for his sixth All-Ireland final, including replays, the 28-year-old is enjoying the low-key build-up too.

“The quieter approach would be my preference anyway,” he said. “I know the craic of the build-up over a few weeks is energising and the country loves it, painting anything that moves red and green and all of that. The country might prefer it to be more boisterous but I’m happy enough with having time to get on with my day and my routine, go training, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. I prefer the more low-key build-up.”

He’s clearly enjoying his football and his incredible 4-9 haul against Tipperary means the Ballintubber man is virtually certain to be crowned the Championship’s top scorer again.

Having only featured for Mayo in 2020 after the autumn restart following another injury setback, he’s displaying a freshness now borne of a much-needed break.

“If you have a long club season and if you have surgery, if you’re unlucky, or if your rehab is delayed until Christmas or January, then suddenly you have the first round of the Championship in your diary and it’s a countdown, it’s a race to the 13th of May or it’s a race to the first of June or whatever and your mind is already subtracting weeks from that to get back and to get fit,” he said.

“It was nice to be off that hamster wheel for a while and to feel physically good, to feel healthy, and to prioritise something else as well for a change.

“With the pandemic it was nice to get that perspective that, ‘Jesus, don’t take yourself too seriously, it’s not that important, there’s a pandemic here that’s shutting down the world, you can stop talking about Mayo for a few minutes’. I think we all enjoyed that break and we were refreshed from it.”

There is a lingering fear though that after coughing up 10 goal chances to Tipp, Dublin could exploit that weakness.

“I’d say it would be something that would be a concern and would be worthy of being addressed and worked on,” said O’Connor of their defensive play.

“I don’t think you can be flippant and say, ‘The game was gone at that stage, the game was over’. It’s a 77- or 78-minute game now and there’s always something else beyond the result that you’re working to. It was disappointing.”