Dublin's Niamh Collins: 'The stadiums are empty but the stakes have never been as high'

All-Star Dublin defender Niamh Collins has insisted that the empty stadium on All-Ireland ladies final day won’t be a problem.

Holders Dublin have played in front of increasingly large crowds in recent finals, from the 46,286 that watched them beat Mayo in 2017, a record at the time, to last year’s 56,114.

The LGFA would have pushed to improve on that again this year with Dublin striding towards four-in-a-row but all that momentum has been lost.

It’ll be empty seats and terracing at Croke Park on Sunday when they face old rivals Cork, although Collins isn’t concerned about it affecting the contest.

“After the Armagh game, someone asked me if it felt like we were playing a challenge match because we had gone out to play in an empty stadium and I said, ‘Actually, anything but’,” said Collins. “The nervous energy in the dressing-room and the energy we brought onto the pitch could still only be the kind of energy you feel in a championship game.

“So the stadiums are empty but the stakes have never been as high. We wanted to stay in the competition desperately that day and it’ll be the same feeling on Sunday. It still feels like championship.”

Heavy pitches

Collins was part of the Foxrock-Cabinteely team that contested an All-Ireland club semi-final last November following a provincial five-in-a-row. She’s well used to playing important games on heavy pitches.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have played championship football throughout the winter for the last couple of years and it is a different game to the lovely summer football that you play even in September when the ball moves very fast and you’re not hitting a patch of mud,” she said.

“You just have to adapt. It can still result in very entertaining, different styles of football.”

Collins is Dublin’s Women's Gaelic Players Association representative and said the recent Cork/Galway fixture chaos was "hugely disappointing".

“What happened was hugely disappointing for the ladies game,” said Collins.

“It’s very unfortunate in the couple of days after an All-Ireland semi-final to be discussing a player welfare issue rather than talking about style of play or how each team performed.”

This week’s WGPA merger with the GPA is a positive though and the new players union is likely to push for a mileage rate for ladies players.

“When it comes to expenses, I think there’s a long way to go and I think there’s a lot of avenues we can explore,” said Collins.