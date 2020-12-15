Tipperary 'proved their resilience' as U20 title defence goes on

Tipperary manager John Devane was full of praise for the character the defending and All-Ireland champions showed.

“It was heart-stopping stuff. But in fairness to our boys, it looked gone, you would have to praise their character. The subs as well that came on made a difference. That goal (Max Hackett) proved their resilience and they had to be resilient today. We are absolutely thrilled to bits.” He wasn’t a bit surprised with the Waterford display.

“It was the very same in the Clare match (quarter-final), people fancied us in a big way. But we know this is winter hurling. Teams get turned over very easily, and that could have been us tonight. Thankfully, it wasn’t.”

Tipperary also found it hard to get into their rhythm.

“That is credit to Waterford. Even though the conditions were heavy, the pitch was in good order. So we would have no excuse. There is a lot of things we have to work on before we go down to Cork next Wednesday evening.

“We have eight days to recover. The lads are 19, 20 years of age. They should be fine, they will come around quick enough. It is all about recovery now more than anything else.

“They did a serious amount of work themselves during lockdown so their condition is really good. We picked up a few injuries tonight so we will have to see how they go.”