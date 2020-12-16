Preparing for the 'Covid All-Ireland': 'We went up the mountains one night, purely to get a bit of laughter'

Back in early October, after a challenge game between the Dublin and Cork ladies in Kilkenny, managers Mick Bohan and Ephie Fitzgerald stood chatting in the car park.

Under Bohan, Dublin have won the last three All-Irelands while Cork claimed the Brendan Martin Cup in each of the previous six years.

Between the counties, they have carved up the last 15 titles since Galway beat Dublin in 2004.

“That’s success right there, look at those two groups,” said Bohan to Fitzgerald as the players walked off the pitch after their warm downs.

It’s no great surprise that 10 weeks later, the counties are preparing to meet again in Sunday’s final at Croke Park, their fifth final in seven seasons.

“I’ve great time for Ephie, he’s a rogue of the highest order but he’s led his troops really well, he’s rebuilt a group,” said Bohan of his opposite number.

“To win an All-Ireland in his first year with them [2016] was a huge achievement because he’d lost a couple of the old soldiers and he’s rebuilt them all over again. Look at them back here again, it is a surprise? I don’t think anyone in the competition is surprised.”

Cork beat Dublin in the 2014, 2015, and 2016 finals. Dublin finally gained revenge in 2018, a sweet win that buried some demons, according to Bohan.

“On a personal level, I don’t have any history with Cork but the girls who were obviously there for the lost All-Ireland finals and the semi-finals did,” he said.

“Ultimately the 2017 performance and win over Mayo was massive. What I suppose was missing was that they still knew after that that it could be thrown at them that they hadn’t beaten Cork. That was certainly something that sat with them.

Not their fault

“But that wasn’t their fault. Cork weren’t put in front of them. The 2018 final I suppose for them was just about putting something to bed, putting something to rest that needed to be done. It was a massive achievement.

“I was very aware of the strain that it had held for that period of time because it sat on a lot of the players’ shoulders.

But only because Cork had set the bar as high as they had.

When asked about the potential to achieve a four-in-a-row this weekend, Bohan maintained it was the first time he’d actually heard the term referenced all season.

“That’s a fact because this is an incredibly stand-alone season, we’re in a competition like none other and please God may we never have to go through it again,” said the All-Ireland winning Dublin men’s team coach of 2013.

“I was even trying to think to myself in the last couple of weeks, ‘Is it the Covid All-Ireland?’ What are we going to refer back to this in years to come as? We’re not going to call it the ‘2020 All-Ireland’. It’ll be referred to as something completely different. Why? Because none of us in our lifetimes has ever experienced a year like this.

"This is so individualistic in its makeup that it becomes a completely different competition. I honestly would write off everything that took place before and put this year in its own capsule.”

Bohan, part of Colm Collins’ backroom when Clare reached the 2016 All-Ireland quarter-finals, also conceded that this year’s championship hasn’t been as enjoyable due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

“I’d say to you honestly, it hasn’t been the same fun, it hasn’t been the same enjoyment. We went up the Dublin mountains one night to do a night walk, purely to see if we could get a bit of laughter, for no other reason.”