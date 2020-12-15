Doireann O'Sullivan excited by prospect of GAA and LGFA merger

Cork ladies football captain Doireann O’Sullivan has said she would have no issue with future All-Ireland senior ladies football finals being played as a curtain-raiser to the men’s All-Ireland senior football final.

The Gaelic Players Association and Women’s Gaelic Players Association yesterday evening merged into one organisation and if a similar merger was to take place between the GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Association, O’Sullivan believes it would lead to an increased number of men’s and women’s double-headers.

“I think that would be exciting,” O’Sullivan said of the respective governing bodies merging into one organisation.

“As well as pitch availability, the thought of double-headers would be really exciting. I think we’ve done it twice now and it has been very good. The men are playing [this] Saturday and we’re playing on Sunday. So I think it is something that would be exciting to explore, the thought of the GAA and the LGFA coming under one umbrella, and double-headers would be the big thing and big excitement there.”

When asked if she’d have any problem with the senior ladies football final being the curtain-raiser to the men’s All-Ireland senior final, the five-time All-Ireland winner replied, “no, absolutely not".

“I know this year that attendance isn’t an issue, but the thought of playing in front of a full Croke Park is every women’s footballer's dream. When I started in 2012, I think we had 20,000 at [finals], we’ve doubled that now, and Croke Park has the potential to nearly double it again. So I think that would be a dream, to play in front of a full Croke Park in front of a men’s game.”

Last year’s All-Ireland ladies football final triple-header - senior, intermediate, and junior - attracted a crowd of 56,114, while the men’s football final was an 82,300 sell-out.

The Cork captain believes the merging of the GPA and WGPA will ensure female inter-county players are no longer out of pocket as a result of lining out for their county.

A recent WGPA survey found that 93% of female inter-county players do not receive travel expenses, with some players forking out up to €200 a week on fuel costs to accommodate training.

The LGFA did provide travel expenses for this year’s All-Ireland championship group games, but female players remain a long way behind their male counterparts who were paid a 65 cent mileage allowance in recent years. The latter figure was cut to 50c during this Covid championship.

O’Sullivan described the GPA-WGPA merger as a “huge step forward” and “can only see positives from it”.

“One of the topics discussed [yesterday evening on a WGPA Zoom call] was travel expenses. So that’s a huge thing between men's and women’s football at the moment. We have three girls travelling from Beara and we have two girls travelling from Dublin three nights a week to come down training. So they don’t get their travel expenses covered. So that was the big topic, that if we were all under the same umbrella, we'd all have to be treated as one.

"I don’t think anybody should be out of pocket for representing their county. Obviously, we are not looking to get paid, but just to get covered for the travel and the mileage the girls are clocking up.”