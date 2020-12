Limerick hurling legend Eamonn Cregan says he is “in awe” of the county’s All-Ireland SHC champions and their success and potential is “a lifetime of dreams coming true”.

The 1973 All-Ireland winner was left spellbound as John Kiely’s side gave one of the most complete performances ever seen in a senior hurling final on Sunday.

“I am in awe of this team, that’s all I can say, and the back-up team because it’s not just one, two and three; it’s a whole series of things that has come together.

“The raw material was there and it came through the various schools and third level and then they all gelled against Waterford to play a brand of hurling I would love to have played.

“You’d be inside in corner forward and the supply of ball that came in was just perfect. Then when they needed to defend they were all defending.

“They’re all so natural and we were lucky in the sense that the academies are producing now not even 10 years later when we were told it would take years and years and I was saying to myself, ‘God almighty, that long?’ We didn’t think in our wildest expectations that such a good team would come out of it as quickly.

“How do I put it? It’s a lifetime of dreams coming true that we’re at the stage where we have a team who are young, that are level-headed, intelligent, loads of skill and unreal fitness.

“Richie Bennis said it to me a short time ago, that when you’re winning you never get tired and Limerick were going as strong at the end as they were at the start.”

In a “weird” time, Cregan is relying on phone-calls with his former team-mates and friends to discuss Limerick’s latest triumph. The ability of Nickie Quaid to make a string of saves “that looked simple but weren’t” has been one of the main conversation topics.

Where Limerick go next is another but Cregan insists there must be time to digest this victory and any talk of thinking they can do the same again next season must be parked for the time being.

“I hate that type of talk because you’re assuming a lot of things like management staying in position and they played a huge part in this.

“The team will be as good as it wants to be. They have everything but I wouldn’t even think of being dominant because that would give succour to the likes of Waterford, Cork, Kilkenny, Tipperary who might say, ‘Who the hell do they think they are?’

“What they should do is enjoy what they’ve done, take a break and come back mentally refreshed for another season and forget about all these things about being a dominant force.

“If they are going to be dominant, that will be tell in its own time but for now they should enjoy this. Whatever will be, will be.”