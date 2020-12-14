Kieran Donaghy set for Armagh role

Kieran Donaghy set for Armagh role

Former Kerry star Kieran Donaghy is set to be par to of Kieran McGeeney's backroom team in Armagh next year. Picture: Sportsfile

Mon, 14 Dec, 2020 - 16:41
Colm O’Connor

Kerry legend Kieran Donaghy is set to link up with Armagh in 2021.

The Irish News reported that Donaghy has been appointed to Kieran McGeeney's backroom team.

Armagh secured promotion to the Allianz League Division One in October - they last featured in the top flight in 2012.

Donaghy retired from county action in 2018  but continues to play with his club Austin Stacks. He cut his cloth on the sideline as joint-manager of IT Tralee last season and has been front and centre in this year's Championship as an analyst for Sky Sports.

