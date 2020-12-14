Anthony Daly in line to manage Galway club Sarsfields

Anthony Daly in 2018 as Kilmacud Crokes manager 
Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Mon, 14 Dec, 2020 - 14:44

Anthony Daly is in the frame to take over as manager of Galway club Sarsfields.

The east Galway club have been All-Ireland club hurling champions twice and have won seven Galway senior titles, the last in 2015.

Daly has been heavily linked with a return to senior club management and speaking today at the recording of the Irish Examiner Hurling podcast, he said there have been discussions with Sarsfields.

“I’m talking to them alright, we’ll see what happens over the next week.

“I had a bit of a break from coaching this year, just taking the U21s at home in Clarecastle. In the end, the way the year went, we didn’t even get to play championship.

“So I do have a bit of a hankering to get back involved in the senior side of things."

The former Clare and Dublin manager left Dublin club Kilmacud Crokes at the end of 2019 after two years in charge there.

TJ Ryan, Daly's regular guest on the podcast, has been coach of Galway side St Thomas' for the past three years, winning three senior titles in a row.

Daly added: “Sarsfields are a great club and I’ve always had great time for Galway club hurling.

“And obviously I’ve had first-hand accounts of how competitive the scene is there from TJ.”  

