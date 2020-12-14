Darren Gleeson relishing 2021 challenge for Antrim in Liam MacCarthy Cup

Darren Gleeson has committed himself to Antrim and to proving their Joe McDonagh Cup title success wasn’t “a flash in the pan”.

The Saffrons will play Liam MacCarthy Cup hurling in 2021 after overcoming Kerry for the fourth time this season to secure the Tier 2 title.

They last featured in the Leinster championship back in 2015 when they suffered relegation and slid down the ranks, losing Christy Ring Cup finals in 2016 and 2017.

“It’s up to me and the county board really to sit down and discuss how we can bring it forward,” said Antrim manager and former Tipperary goalkeeper Gleeson.

“The players are there and they’re willing to do whatever it takes.

“We need to get in and raise the platform again, we’re going to a higher level.

“I know that Neil Peden is working really hard on that behind the scenes, people like Ciaran McCavana, Donal Murphy, Frankie Quinn, they’ve been so approachable for us this year.

They knew we had to raise the bar to fulfil these guys’ potential. So we’ve done that to a level and now we need to invest in Antrim again and to bring it forward.

“There’s a big infrastructure stage going on in Antrim as we all know; Corrigan Park and Casement Park and Dunsilly but we can’t just look at that, we need to bring on players.”

Asked about his own situation and if he has the appetite to continue the long-haul commutes to the north, Gleeson nodded enthusiastically.

“Oh yeah, when I signed up it wasn’t just for a flash in the pan, we’re here and ready to go, we have everything in place to do it and once we have the proper conversations now we will go at it again. I have great belief in this group and I’ll be coming back up the road.”

Kerry will be delighted to see the back of Antrim after four defeats in all competitions since March.

“I love the lads, I said that to them afterwards — I don’t think any worse of them because of what happened today,” said Kingdom manager Fintan O’Connor, who defended his cautious approach.

“It probably wasn’t pretty at times but it was to keep it tighter. Yeah, it wasn’t pretty but we thought it was giving us our best chance.

“I thought that period just after half-time, you can’t be chasing a team like that as we were.

“You can’t be given them a six-point head start on you.”