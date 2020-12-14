Limerick conducted 2,000 temperature checks in the last 12 weeks

Limerick manager John Kiely has revealed that players were sent home from training in recent months for above normal temperature readings.

Thanking the work done by his medical team during this Covid season, Kiely said over 2,000 temperature checks were conducted in the last 12 weeks.

“The work they did was just off the charts. We put a huge effort into keeping the players in an environment they felt safe in, and that they could come together and work hard, feeling safe. That took a lot – 2,000 temperature checks in the last 12 weeks. Players were sent home,” Kiely revealed.

“If their temperature was slightly above, they were out the gate and told to go home. This is very, very important that we keep players and everybody else safe and well.”

On the playing front, Limerick achieved a perfect 13 wins from 13 outings during this disrupted 2020 season to complete a clean sweep of Munster SHL, Allianz League, Munster and All-Ireland SHC titles.

Such an unbeaten and dominant run is far removed from Kiely’s soul-destroying first season back in 2017.

“We’re immensely proud of it, it’s an incredible achievement. We came in in 2017, we couldn’t win a championship match, we couldn’t get out of Division 1B.

We went home soul-destroyed back in 2017. I haven’t forgotten that. We understand the value of winning a match. A match, let alone winning the games the boys have won this year.

“It’s a testament to the strength and depth of the panel. We lost Mikey Casey, Richie English wasn’t available to us this year, we lost Shane Dowling. But the players kept going. It was next man up, next man up. Again on Sunday, the boys came off the bench and made a very telling impact on the last quarter.”

Limerick forward Cian Lynch said his late uncle, Paul Carey, who died tragically last month, guided him and gave him strength during yesterday’s final.

“Hurling is unbelievable, but at the end of the day, life is everything. My family were struck with death, but there’s a lot of other families in our group that lost close family members.

"I’m very into my faith, so I believe Paul is with us today and everyone that was lost are guiding us and giving us strength.”