'Very disappointed' Dónal Óg Cusack admits Limerick minors worthy winners over Cork 

A two-goal burst from Adam English just before half-time proved crucial to Limerick in this Munster MHC quarter-final clash in Semple Stadium with Cork Saturday night.

Limerick were getting on top at that stage but English’s double strike gave them the cushion they needed and Cork never looked like reeling them in after that.

Diarmuid Mullins, the winning manager, said afterwards that he was very happy with how his side performed: “We were unsure where we were coming into the game, and Cork had had the benefit of a game.

“We have a good bunch and the big thing about them is that their workrate is fantastic. That comes down from how the senior team plays, how the U20 team plays, and we want to play a particular way.

“I thought our set-up was good. We did a little bit of homework on Cork and how they play, and thankfully that worked out, but that mightn’t always be the case.”

The sides swapped scores early on but it was notable that Cork relied heavily on the accuracy of Ben Cunningham from frees to stay in touch.

By contrast, Limerick had five of their starting forwards on the scoresheet before the end of the first quarter - corner forward Dylan Lynch was replaced early with a hamstring issue, but substitute Josh Keating pointed well with his first touch of the game.

By the first water-break Limerick led, 0-6 to 0-5, Cunningham notching his fourth free in a row just beforehand.

Brian Keating levelled the game with a good Cork point and the Rebels came close to a goal but Limerick ‘keeper Tomas Lynch saved well (his steadiness was a trump card for his side all through).

Cork’s Ben O’Connor and Limerick’s John Kirby swapped good points, making it 0-7 apiece on 24 minutes, and Cork nudged ahead through Cunningham (free) and Michael Mullins, but Limerick then took over.

Luke O’Connor finished a good move with a Limerick point, and English struck for his first goal on 27 minutes.

The same player repeated the dose after a good run by Liam Lynch and Limerick were firmly in the driving seat. Lynch and Cunningham swapped points late in the half, leaving the score 2-9 to 0-10.

Cork restarted with a point from sub Jack Leahy but Lynch hit back with two frees and English hit a good point to restore Limerick’s supremacy.

Cork hit a succession of wides and didn’t add to their tally in the third quarter, while Limerick pushed further in front - by the second water-break they led 2-15 to 0-11.

Limerick held out in the fourth quarter for a comfortable victory, the eventual margin 12 points: Cork scored just three second-half points.

Diarmuid Mullins acknowledged the value of those two first-half goals to his side: “I thought we were really in the game before that, but two goals in the run-up to half-time — Aaron did really well to put them away, but they were the result of really hard work out the field.

“It was a great squad effort, everybody working hard together, and that’s the most pleasing thing, really, about today.”

On the other side, Cork boss Dónal Óg Cusack said: “We’re very disappointed, the players and parents invested a lot of time in this.

“Limerick were the better team by far. We might point to some saves by the Limerick ‘keeper, and there was a big swing with the two goals, but they were by far the better team and they were richly deserving winners.”

Scorers for Cork: B. Cunningham (0-8, frees); M. Mullins, J. Leahy, B. O’Connor, B. Keating, E. O’Leary (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: A. English (2-3); L. Lynch (0-7, 6 frees) ; P. O’Donovan (0-3); L O’Connor (0-2 each); S. O’Brien, J. Keating, J. Kirby (0-1 each).

CORK: B. Saunderson (Midleton); S. Kingston (Ballinora), C. Smyth (Midleton), K Lyons (Ballygarvan); E. Downey (c) (Glen Rovers), B. O'Connor (St Finbarr’s), M. Mullins (Whitechurch); B. Keating (Ballincollig), J. Dwyer (do); A. Quirke (Midleton), C. Walsh (Kanturk), T. O'Connell (Ballincollig); B. Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), M. Howell (Douglas), E. O'Leary (Glen Rovers).

Subs: D. Healy (Lisgoold) and J. Leahy (Dungourney) for Quirke and O’Connell (both HT); W. Buckley (St Finbarr’s) for O’Leary (37); T. Walsh (Kanturk) for Dwyer (44).

LIMERICK: T. Lynch (Doon); J. Fitzgerald (Monaleen), V. Harrington (Na Piarsaigh), R. Lyons (vc)(Monaleen); B. Molyneaux (Mungret St Paul’s), E. Hurley (Newcastle West), S. Whelan (Cappamore); J. Kirby (Patrickswell), B. Duff (Mungret St Paul’s); A. English (c)(Doon), L. Lynch (Mungret St Paul’s), S. O’Brien (Kilmallock); L. O’Connor (Ballybrown), P. O’Donovan (Effin), D. Lynch (Na Piarsaigh).

Subs: J. Keating (Bruff) for D. Lynch (12); S. O’Neill (Blackrock) for Molyneaux (48); L. Dennehy (Glenroe) for O’Connor (54); N. Quinn (Ballybrown) for Fitzgerald (57); E. Harmon for English (59).

Referee: K. Jordan (Tipperary).