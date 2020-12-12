Quickfire English goal double helps Limerick minors defeat Cork

Munster MHC quarter-final: Cork 0-13 Limerick 2-19

Two goals in a minute put Limerick on the road to an emphatic victory in this Munster MHC quarter-final clash in Semple Stadium with Cork.

Cork opened with an Eoin O’Leary point but Limerick got off the mark through Luke O’Connor.

The sides swapped scores early on but it was notable that Cork relied heavily on the accuracy of Ben Cunningham from frees to stay in touch.

By contrast, Limerick had five of their starting forwards on the scoresheet before the end of the first quarter — corner forward Dylan Lynch was replaced early and substitute Josh Keating pointed well with his first touch of the game.

By the first water-break Limerick led, 0-6 to 0-5, Cunningham notching his fourth free in a row just beforehand.

Brian Keating levelled the game with a good Cork point and the Rebels came close to a goal but Limerick ‘keeper Tomas Lynch saved well.

Cork’s Ben O’Connor and Limerick’s John Kirby swapped good points: 0-7 apiece on 24 minutes.

Cunningham (free) and Michael Mullins pushed Cork two ahead but Luke O’Connor finished a good move with a Limerick point, and Adam English struck for goal on 27 minutes.

The same player repeated the dose after a good run by Liam Lynch and Limerick were firmly in the driving seat. Lynch and Cunningham swapped points late in the half, leaving the score 2-9 to 0-10.

Cork restarted with a point from sub Jack Leahy but Lynch hit back with two frees and English hit a good point to restore Limerick’s supremacy.

Cork hit a succession of wides and didn’t add to their tally in the third quarter, while Limerick pushed further in front - by the second water-break they led 2-15 to 0-11.

Limerick held out in the fourth quarter for a comfortable victory, the eventual margin being twelve points: Cork scored just three second-half points.

Scorers for Cork: B. Cunningham (0-8, frees); M. Mullins, J. Leahy, B. O’Connor, B. Keating, E. O’Leary (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: A. English (2-3); L. Lynch (0-7, 6 frees) ; P. O’Donovan (0-4); L O’Connor (0-2); S. O’Brien, J. Keating, J. Kirby (0-1 each).

CORK: B. Saunderson (Midleton); S. Kingston (Ballinora), C. Smyth (Midleton), K Lyons (Ballygarvan); E. Downey (c) (Glen Rovers), B. O'Connor (St Finbarr’s), M. Mullins (Whitechurch); B. Keating (Ballincollig), J. Dwyer (do); A. Quirke (Midleton), C. Walsh (Kanturk), T. O'Connell (Ballincollig); B. Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), M. Howell (Douglas), E. O'Leary (Glen Rovers).

Subs: D. Healy (Lisgoold) and J. Leahy (Dungourney) for Quirke and O’Connell (both HT); W. Buckley (St Finbarr’s) for O’Leary (37); T. Walsh (Kanturk) for Dwyer (44).

LIMERICK: T. Lynch (Doon); J. Fitzgerald (Monaleen), V. Harrington (Na Piarsaigh), R. Lyons (vc)(Monaleen); B. Molyneaux (Mungret St Paul’s), E. Hurley (Newcastle West), S. Whelan (Cappamore); J. Kirby (Patrickswell), B. Duff (Mungret St Paul’s); A. English (c)(Doon), L. Lynch (Mungret St Paul’s), S. O’Brien (Kilmallock); L. O’Connor (Ballybrown), P. O’Donovan (Effin), D. Lynch (Na Piarsaigh).

Subs: J. Keating (Bruff) for D. Lynch (12); S. O’Neill (Blackrock) for Molyneaux (48); L. Dennehy (Glenroe) for O’Connor (54); N. Quinn (Ballybrown) for Fitzgerald (57); E. Harmon (Patrickswell). for English (59).

Referee: K. Jordan (Tipperary).