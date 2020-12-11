Brilliant Waterford rap takes the All-Ireland song to the next level

'Should be in Croydon with the fam, but I loves me county like John Mullane."

If this magnificent All-Ireland anthem from Waterford artist Yung Shakur doesn't get the Déise over the line on Sunday, nothing will.

Indeed, rhyming 'slip like Demba Ba' with Ken McGrath has got to be worth at least three points to Liam Cahill's men.

Even The 2 Johnnies Premier Rap was enough to inspire Tipperary in 2010, but this is next-level stuff from the Waterford 19-year-old, who records music on the Independent label and is also a member of the Mount Sion choir.

Real name Odudu Johnson, also known as Oh Jay, he has been making music since he was 12, building a following with Facebook covers of artists like Eminem, Tupac Shakur and Drake.

