Brilliant Waterford rap takes the All-Ireland song to the next level

Brilliant Waterford rap takes the All-Ireland song to the next level

Yung Shakur @yungshakur1

Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 10:18

'Should be in Croydon with the fam, but I loves me county like John Mullane."

If this magnificent All-Ireland anthem from Waterford artist Yung Shakur doesn't get the Déise over the line on Sunday, nothing will. 

Indeed, rhyming 'slip like Demba Ba' with Ken McGrath has got to be worth at least three points to Liam Cahill's men.

Even The 2 Johnnies Premier Rap was enough to inspire Tipperary in 2010, but this is next-level stuff from the Waterford 19-year-old, who records music on the Independent label and is also a member of the Mount Sion choir.

Real name Odudu Johnson, also known as Oh Jay, he has been making music since he was 12, building a following with Facebook covers of artists like Eminem, Tupac Shakur and Drake.  

Catch him on Twitter at @yungshakur1

 

More in this section

Thomas Galligan is sent off 5/12/2020 'They play at 100mph for the whole game': Cavan failed to match Dubs intensity, Thomas Galligan admits
Cork Hurling Management Press Conference Telling youngsters they can't go to games 'soul-destroying', Cork U20 manager says
General views of Croke Park GAA chiefs plead with fans to enjoy All-Ireland finals in "a safe and sensible manner"
How one photographer got exclusive access to the Liam MacCarthy Cup

How one photographer got exclusive access to the Liam MacCarthy Cup

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices