Dalo's Hurling Show: 'The day we thought we'd never see' - the big All-Ireland final preview

In association with Renault Ireland

All the matchups, tactics, puckout strategies, and gamechangers.

The psychology of the Waterford famine and Limerick's quest for the seal on greatness.

The hurlers of the year.

The Joe McDonagh and the value of the biggest stage.

The camogie final and the rise in standards.

The resumption of the underage grades.

A bit of racing and whatever else you're having.

And of course, the Fantasy Hurling climax, with thanks to Butler Hurleys and Moran Hurleys for prizes.

Subscribe to get the latest GAA podcast every Monday and Thursday

🎧 Apple Podcasts 🎧 Spotify 🎧 Soundcloud