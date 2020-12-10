2007 hurler of the year Dan Shanahan has called on the Waterford hurlers to seize the day as they chase a first Liam MacCarthy title since 1959. He made an emotional plea at the Club Déise All Ireland preview night in Dungarvan.

"It's time for new heroes now. It's time for lads to grab this opportunity, become heroes. They know what they have to do next Sunday. The likes of Tom Cheasty and great people up there looking down, I met Tom in 2008 and he wished me the best of luck and said 'now it's your turn.' Some of these lads have won minors and U21s already. The manager has won a senior All-Ireland plus minor and U21 as well. They know how to win them. Limerick know how to win them too. I just hope to God that the lads grasp this opportunity. Now is their time. Grasp this opportunity, that's all I would tell the players. "These days don't come around very often. Grasp it and enjoy it."

Three-time All Star Ken McGrath also hopes that the famine ends on Sunday evening. "It would mean everything to us. We're waiting so long for this, I just want to get over the line now. It would keep us going for years, it's such a big part of our lives in Waterford. 61 years is too long. We're the only hurling county that hasn't made the breakthrough. Limerick made the breakthrough two years ago. I was shouting for Limerick that day, I was delighted for them. It's such an opportunity for us, it's such a huge thing for us to get. I'm afraid to think too much about it because at times I get choked up thinking about Sunday"

McGrath lost an All Ireland final to Kilkenny in 2008 and that disappointment lingers. "It's obviously a regret. We fought on our backs for it for 15 years. There isn't a day that goes past that it wouldn't pop into your head. What I would say to the lads is 'now is your chance, take it. Ye have the opportunity to do it.' When you're finished, you're finished."

Shanahan felt that the great team of the nineties and noughties emptied the tank in pursuit of ultimate glory. "I was honoured, I spent 14 years playing for my county, I was unlucky not to win it. I know that we gave it our best when we went out there every time on and off the field."