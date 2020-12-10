Peter Canavan: Dublin success biggest issue for the GAA

Peter Canavan: Dublin success biggest issue for the GAA

Sky Sports GAA analyst Peter Canavan and his former Tyrone manager Mickey Harte at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Thu, 10 Dec, 2020 - 06:00
Orla Bannon

Tyrone great Peter Canavan reckons the debate over Dublin’s dominance is the single biggest issue for the GAA right now.

The legendary attacker and former Fermanagh manager said he initially believed Dublin were enjoying a golden era and that it would inevitably end. He’s since changed his mind and as Dessie Farrell’s team prepare for Saturday week’s shot at six-in-a-row, he has urged the GAA to acknowledge that there is an issue.

“Two or three years ago, I would have said, ‘Let it sit, this is a one-off team, and, from a player’s point of view, wouldn’t you want to be playing against them, wouldn’t you want to be in the team that takes Dublin down?’” said Canavan.

“But the longer this goes on, you’re starting to see that this is not a generational thing. The Brogans aren’t there, Paul Flynn’s not there, Michael Darragh, two of their best players in Dublin can’t even get on the team at the minute, Brian Howard and Paul Mannion, it’s going to go on and that’s credit to Dublin.

“They’ve got their house in order, from administration level, to coaching level and they have taken off but it’s to the detriment of football in Leinster unfortunately, with 15 titles (for Dublin) in 16 years.”

