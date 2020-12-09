Kerry GAA chair Tim Murphy blasts ‘damaging fake news’ about Peter Keane’s future

Kerry County Board chairman Tim Murphy has condemned the “damaging fake news” which emerged on social media following Kerry’s exit from the All-Ireland football championship.

In his chairman’s address to Kerry convention, Murphy hit out at the “unfounded” and “erroneous WhatsApp messages” which suggested Kerry players were on the brink of a heave against manager Peter Keane in the wake of their Munster semi-final defeat to Cork.

“The result was hugely disappointing for everyone, but none more so than the players and management.

“Another hugely disappointing and concerning area for us as an association and society as a whole is the advent and roll out of fake news and untrue information presented in its many formats.

“The erroneous WhatsApp messages and subsequent social media furore that emerged in the weeks following our defeat had, in our opinion, the aim of damaging the reputation of players and management, and it has to be said that the prevalence of fake news has increased with the rise of social media.

“On behalf of the executive and those involved, I wish to use our annual convention as the forum to publicly condemn all such actions and further confirm that all such messages are untrue, unfounded and erroneous in the extreme.”

Murphy sees as a “major issue” the large concentration of footballers from the east of the county on the various Kerry teams, relative to the northern part of the county. From the starting Munster SFC semi-final team, seven were from the East Kerry division.

The chairman noted how population movements and the greater concentration of population in urban areas has created a challenge for Kerry’s club structure and “is a direct threat to the very existence of some clubs”.

A new online facility will go live in 2021 that will enable clubs to plan accurately for the future by identifying school numbers, school size, and employment opportunities.

“This is our opportunity to embrace the challenges that face us, and our response will define our future successes both on and off the field,” said Murphy.

Murphy praised the response and efforts of the Kerry GAA community in helping vulnerable people since the advent of Covid-19.