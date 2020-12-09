All-Ireland winners should be allowed bring Sam Maguire home, says Aidan O'Shea

Mayo captain Aidan O’Shea believes the Covid protocols depriving the All-Ireland winning teams from leaving Croke Park with the cups is a tad excessive.

O’Shea realised the restrictions when he couldn’t return home with the Nestor Cup from Pearse Stadium last month after beating Galway.

“Yeah, obviously had a bit of experience with it with the Connacht title. The fact that we have to drive to the game by ourselves, I was expecting it to be coming back with me afterwards. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

“I wasn’t aware until that moment that those restrictions were in place but, yeah, maybe it’s a little bit over the top.

“There’s no harm in whatever team wins this weekend or next weekend, I think the moment when you walk back into the dressing room with a cup is something special and I think the GAA can afford both teams, this weekend and next weekend, to allow that.

“But, at the same time, I understand the circumstances Covid-19 has placed upon is so if there’s a justification around why that is the case, fair enough, it’s important to abide by it and follow the restrictions.”

At their virtual All-Ireland SFC final press conference this afternoon, Mayo manager James Horan said Eoghan McLaughlin and Chris Barrett should be fit for the decider against Dublin on Saturday week.