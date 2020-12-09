Hurling now needs black card, says Limerick selector Donal O’Grady

Lived by the sword, died by the sword. Limerick selector Donal O’Grady’s inter-county career was much more than that but his last appearance in Croke Park, the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kilkenny, amounted to that proverb.

Ten minutes after Richie Power held Richie McCarthy’s hurley to tap in a goal, he was hauling down Power as he was all but certain to find a net. Not even booked for the foul, it is still regarded as the prime example of why the black card is required in hurling.

Looking back, he’d do the same again and up to a few years ago he would have been against the black card but he reckons the game has to change following a litany of cynical fouls in recent championships. “Well, I had to do the same thing that day. The match would have been over.

“It was actually a miracle he didn’t meet the ball head on anyway… whenever I got back. I actually ran around the goals, (referee) James McGrath came in to the umpire and I ran around the goals and tried to hide from him because I knew I was gone because I had the yellow just got about five minutes before it or whatever.

“Yeah, the black card is a funny one. I’ve seen some real cynical fouling this year. It’s been mixed, one standing out for me would be Huw Lawlor’s one (holding Galway forward Niall Burke’s hurley in the Leinster final). There’s been a lot.

“Like the black card, I think it would affect a hurling team more than a football team, if that makes sense. Taking a full-back out of a hurling team is a real, real hole to leave. It’s a tough place to play as it is, whether it’s 10 minutes in a sin bin or something I’d possibly be leaning towards but something will have to be done.

“I think something will have to be done because it’s too easy, in a one-on-one situation you can bring someone down now and the punishment… the reward for the attacker is a point whereas there was probably a 90/95% chance of a goal.”

Limerick scored five goals when O’Grady lined out for Limerick against Waterford in that epic All-Ireland semi-final 13 years ago. That’s two more than they have managed in four Championship matches this winter, a statistic that is a bit troubling to O’Grady.

“We should be maybe taking more goal chances — yes. We seem to create a lot more than we had been against Galway. It’s something, but there’s other things. We had some terrible wides against Galway, a lot of them were when we were up by four or five points so that’s something we’ll have to nail for the next day and get it right against Waterford.”

That 2007 semi-final against the Déise gave O’Grady an insight in how important serenity is in a game of hurling. Back then, Munster champions Waterford were hyped up to heaven, ripe for ambushing, nearly the exact opposite of the expectations on the teams this Sunday.

“I think Kerry had played Monaghan before it in the football and that was a cracker and then we came out on the pitch just after that and I’ll always remember Waterford players were walking around and Richie Bennis just came over and he said, ‘Lads, in we go to the dressing room, today is going to be our day’ and it’s funny, it was the first thing I thought of after the match actually, Richie saying that.

“Like, obviously every manager’s going to say that anyway but he just gave us that sense of calmness, would you believe — Richie gave us that sense of calmness!

“Yeah, that was an amazing day. Shaughs (Andrew O’Shaughnessy) and Donie Ryan and Brian Begley just had a great day at the office that day and that was a very, very good Waterford team and obviously goals got us over the line because as the clock was moving on, they were crawling their way or creeping their way back, getting closer and closer to us but we just managed to hold on and that was a brilliant, brilliant day because we weren’t expected to win it, which made it all the sweeter.”