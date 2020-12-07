Mayo's win over Tipperary the star attraction in RTÉ Sport TV ratings

A cameraman in the fog at Croke Park on Sunday. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Mon, 07 Dec, 2020 - 13:46
Stephen Barry

Mayo's five-goal defeat of Tipperary was the star attraction of the weekend's sporting action on RTÉ as both All-Ireland Football semi-finals drew over half a million viewers.

Despite Cillian O'Connor's first-half hat-trick, part of a 4-9 haul, ensuring the game was over as a contest by the break, The Sunday Game Live held an average viewership of 530,000 to watch the eight-goal game, with an audience share of 50%, peaking at 587,000.

The smaller viewing figures for Dublin's semi-final on Saturday night likely reflected the low expectations for an upset, with the champions always in control against Cavan in front of an average of 505,000 viewers, a 38% share of those watching TV at the time. Numbers peaked at the end of the game with 565,000 tuning-in at 5.56pm.

The TV ratings were well down for Ireland's final Autumn Nations Cup game against Scotland on Saturday, compared to the half a million who tuned in for the Wales and England matches, although it was up by 36,000 on the victory over Georgia. 

Ireland's win pulled an average audience of 312,300, a 42% share, with a 420,000 peak.

Sunday night's FAI Cup final was watched by an average of 121,000, a 10% share. The audience peaked at 206,000 in extra-time as Dundalk sealed a 4-2 victory.

Next Saturday, women's sport takes centre stage with the FAI Cup and All-Ireland Camogie finals both live on RTÉ, followed by Sunday's All-Ireland Hurling and Joe McDonagh Cup finals.

