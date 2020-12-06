James Horan calls for family members to be allowed attend All-Ireland final

Mayo manager James Horan has appealed to the GAA to give players a set number of All-Ireland final passes for their family members.

Having described the previous limit of just 26 players at games as 'outrageous', Horan now wants restrictions relaxed further for the December 19 tie with Dublin.

"Coming into an All-Ireland final it would be great if each player could bring five of their family members or something like that as well," said Horan on the same weekend that fans were allowed to return to selected soccer grounds in the UK.

"I think it can be managed. When you look at the size of the stadium why can't that be the case? I think it would be great if we could do that for an All-Ireland final if logic prevails, so hopefully it will."

An even greater issue for Horan ahead of the repeat of the 2013, 2016 and 2017 finals is tightening up his defence.

Mayo were terrific again in implementing a high press and forcing Tipperary into mistakes off their kick-outs and in defence generally but at the other end Mayo's own defence was torn asunder at times.

It clearly irked Horan because he cut an irritated figure when asked a couple of times about the issue. "I just answered that," he deadpanned. "There were a lot of goal chances we gave away, for sure we have to have a look at it."

Mayo's Padraig O'Hora and Lee Keegan celebrate after the game. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Speaking separately about Tipperary, Horan said that Mayo got a lot right but bemoaned their defensive difficulties again.

"We were very much focused on what we could bring and what we could do, and what are our strengths. We got a lot of those right, which kind of won us the game ultimately. But with that we've a huge amount defensively I think that we'll have a look at, try to tighten up a little bit. I'm pretty sure we can do that though."

Mayo were under siege at times in the second-half as Tipperary chased the game, outscoring the Connacht champions by 2-8 to 1-8 in those 40 minutes or so.

"In the second-half, the game was gone and maybe we got a bit lackadaisical for a while and gave away a few goal chances," he suggested. During that second-half the fog thickened and Horan was concerned that the plug might even be pulled by authorities.

"It came down very heavy, I thought," he said. "I was worried at one stage when we were 10 points up or something that it could be called off. But thankfully it was okay."

Eoghan McLaughlin went off mid way through the second-half and Horan revealed he's an injury concern.

"He just jarred his knee a little, hopefully it's not too serious, I don't think it is," he said.

What's certain is that Cillian O'Connor will be a marked man on final day after shooting a remarkable 4-9.

"Some of the scores and that goal he got from the pressing that we did up there was very good," said Horan.

Referee David Gough waves advantage as fog descends, during the game. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

"He has a huge work rate, you can look at it from that side. And some of the scores...even the little flick up there that he did for one of them and the little turnover on his left foot, he's a very, very skilful player.

"He's playing very well. All year he's been sharp. His body is in great shape.

He is flying. He is a real leader up there and we're obviously delighted with how he is playing. He's really sharp for sure.

But will Mayo ultimately have enough to take down the all conquering Dubs and to end their own All-Ireland famine?

"Look, Dublin are the most successful team in the history of the GAA," shrugged Horan. "You can't miss that fact. Sport is funny and we'll do our thing and we'll see what we can do."

As for past finals against Dublin, Horan largely dismissed their relevance.

"A lot of the younger players that have come through couldn't give two continentals about what has gone on in the past, which is great in one way," he said. "For sure, a lot of the (Dublin) players we would have played against before. You used that experience for sure. We will tap into that."