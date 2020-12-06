'We could be looking at 10-in-a-row': Colm O'Rourke proposes dramatic solution to Dublin dominance

Former All-Ireland winner Colm O'Rourke has said the GAA must take drastic action to curb Dublin's dominance in the Senior Football Championship.

The Dubs eased into another All-Ireland final dismissing the challenge of Cavan with 15 points to spare.

Despite the departure of manager Jim Gavin and players of the calibre or Diarmuid Connelly and Bernard Brogan, retiring, the men from the capital have shown no let up as their bid for six All-Ireland titles in a row continues.

“Dublin’s dominance is not going to stop, not this year, nor next year,” O’Rourke warned, speaking on RTÉ’s live coverage of the game. “We could be looking at Dublin going for 10-in-a-row."

The Meath great described the number, and quality, of players being developed by Dublin as "astonishing".

“This is a pattern. Dublin have created a monster which the GAA at central level need to decide what to do with.

While many speak of the funding that remains in the capital from Croke Park, two-time All-Ireland winner O'Rourke has a more dramatic suggestion than cutting the budget.

“To me, the only answer for the future has to be dividing Dublin into three or four teams otherwise everyone else is wasting their time – and eventually someone is going to have to sit down and have a serious discussion about what we are going to do with Dublin.

“Not only have they the numbers, the finance – they probably have the best players we have ever seen.” However, former Dubs star Bernard Brogan said that the debate over funding is "masking the conversation about how good these Dublin players are", describing the win as a "clinical display".

"Once in a generation players in full flow," the seven-time All-Ireland winner said describing his former teammates' efforts.