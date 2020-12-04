Galway's Sarah Gormally set for first Championship action of 2020 against Cork

Sunday’s tie pits the 2018 and 2019 beaten finalists against each other
Galway's Sarah Gormally set for first Championship action of 2020 against Cork

Kilkerrin-Clonberne's Sarah Gormally in action against Doireann O'Sullivan of Mourneabbey last year. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Fri, 04 Dec, 2020 - 13:17
Jackie Cahill

2019 runners-up Galway have been forced into one change for Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final against Cork (Parnell Park, 1.30pm, live on TG4).

Fabienne Cooney’s red card from the nerve-jangling qualifier group victory over Monaghan, which secured Galway’s passage to the last four, rules her out of the repeat of last year’s Lidl National League Division 1 final meeting between the counties.

Sarah Gormally – who hasn’t featured in the Championship for Galway to date – has earned a start at right corner-back as the Tribeswomen aim to make it through to a second successive decider.

There’s also one change on the Cork team for the trip to the capital – as Shauna Kelly comes into the starting line-up, with dual player Meabh Cahalane dropping out.

Kelly was introduced as a half-time substitute in the victory over Cavan last time out, and she earns a start for the clash which will determine Dublin’s final opponents at Croke Park on December 20.

Sunday’s tie pits the 2018 and 2019 beaten finalists against each other – and it’s the first time that Cork and Galway have met in the Championship since 2017, when the Leesiders earned a 6-19 to 1-10 quarter-final victory in Mullingar.

On Saturday, the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Champions will be crowned at Parnell Park (4pm, live on TG4).

Fermanagh, runners-up last year, have named captain Courteney Murphy in their starting line-up, with Sarah Jane Jones dropping to the bench in the only change in personnel from the side that defeated Limerick in the semi-finals.

Murphy has been nursing a hand injury sustained against Wicklow, when the counties met in the group stages.

Wicklow, who notched 7-11 in their semi-final victory over Antrim, have named an unchanged starting line-up, as they aim for a swift return to the Intermediate ranks, following last year’s relegation.

Cork (v Galway): M O’Brien; E Meaney, R Phelan, S Kelly; M Duggan, A Hutchings, E O’Shea; M O’Callaghan, H Looney; E Kiely, C O’Sullivan, O Finn; Á O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan (capt.), S Noonan.

Galway (v Cork): L Murphy; S Gormally, S Lynch, S Burke; L Coen, C Cooney, N Ward; A Davoren, L Ward (capt.); O Divilly, M Glynn, L Noone; M Seoighe, T Leonard, L Hannon.

Fermanagh (v Wicklow): S Murphy; S McQuade, E Murphy, M McGloin; M Flynn, C Murphy (capt.), S McCarville; R O’Reilly, A Flanagan; S McCausland, R McDonald, A Maguire; J Doonan, E Smyth, A O’Brien.

Wicklow (v Fermanagh): L Dempsey; E Mulhall, SJ Winders, L Dunne; A Conroy, S Hogan, J Nolan Byrne; A Gorman, J Kinch; L Ahern, L Hogan (capt.), S Miley; C Fox, M Deeney, M Kealy.

More in this section

Wexford v Galway - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-final Wexford GAA record €507k surplus for 2020
Eddie Brennan 14/7/2019 Eddie Brennan back in management as Cuala coach
Limerick v Galway - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final 'It would mean a huge amount': Calls for families to be allowed attend All-Ireland final
Kilkenny v Galway - Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final

Fergal Horgan confirmed as All-Ireland Hurling final referee

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices