Galway's Sarah Gormally set for first Championship action of 2020 against Cork

2019 runners-up Galway have been forced into one change for Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final against Cork (Parnell Park, 1.30pm, live on TG4).

Fabienne Cooney’s red card from the nerve-jangling qualifier group victory over Monaghan, which secured Galway’s passage to the last four, rules her out of the repeat of last year’s Lidl National League Division 1 final meeting between the counties.

Sarah Gormally – who hasn’t featured in the Championship for Galway to date – has earned a start at right corner-back as the Tribeswomen aim to make it through to a second successive decider.

There’s also one change on the Cork team for the trip to the capital – as Shauna Kelly comes into the starting line-up, with dual player Meabh Cahalane dropping out.

Kelly was introduced as a half-time substitute in the victory over Cavan last time out, and she earns a start for the clash which will determine Dublin’s final opponents at Croke Park on December 20.

Sunday’s tie pits the 2018 and 2019 beaten finalists against each other – and it’s the first time that Cork and Galway have met in the Championship since 2017, when the Leesiders earned a 6-19 to 1-10 quarter-final victory in Mullingar.

On Saturday, the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Champions will be crowned at Parnell Park (4pm, live on TG4).

Fermanagh, runners-up last year, have named captain Courteney Murphy in their starting line-up, with Sarah Jane Jones dropping to the bench in the only change in personnel from the side that defeated Limerick in the semi-finals.

Murphy has been nursing a hand injury sustained against Wicklow, when the counties met in the group stages.

Wicklow, who notched 7-11 in their semi-final victory over Antrim, have named an unchanged starting line-up, as they aim for a swift return to the Intermediate ranks, following last year’s relegation.

Cork (v Galway): M O’Brien; E Meaney, R Phelan, S Kelly; M Duggan, A Hutchings, E O’Shea; M O’Callaghan, H Looney; E Kiely, C O’Sullivan, O Finn; Á O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan (capt.), S Noonan.

Galway (v Cork): L Murphy; S Gormally, S Lynch, S Burke; L Coen, C Cooney, N Ward; A Davoren, L Ward (capt.); O Divilly, M Glynn, L Noone; M Seoighe, T Leonard, L Hannon.

Fermanagh (v Wicklow): S Murphy; S McQuade, E Murphy, M McGloin; M Flynn, C Murphy (capt.), S McCarville; R O’Reilly, A Flanagan; S McCausland, R McDonald, A Maguire; J Doonan, E Smyth, A O’Brien.

Wicklow (v Fermanagh): L Dempsey; E Mulhall, SJ Winders, L Dunne; A Conroy, S Hogan, J Nolan Byrne; A Gorman, J Kinch; L Ahern, L Hogan (capt.), S Miley; C Fox, M Deeney, M Kealy.