Absent Tipp star Peter Acheson has absolute belief in former teammates

Peter Acheson is planning his TV viewing. Three hours ahead in Qatar, tomorrow’s 3.30pm throw-in suits him just fine.

“And what time will we be playing the All-Ireland final two weeks later?”

Tipperary’s 2016 captain is being mischievous and then he’s not. Belief in his friends is not something he lacks. For anyone thinking they are satisfied with their first Munster title, he suggests they think again.

“I think I know the group well enough that they would have said on the Tuesday after beating Cork, ‘We can enjoy this again in the new year. This could be a once in a lifetime opportunity.’

“Making that next step would be huge for Tipperary football and it is within them. There were 10 or 11 lads who started against Mayo four years ago so they won’t be overawed. Mayo are hugely experienced but this team has been around too.”

Now 30, the presence of Acheson tomorrow sure would have added a wiliness to Tipperary’s engine room. But two years after he was supposed to return to Ireland, he and his girlfriend Roisín are still away, swapping Dubai for Doha earlier this year as he took up the position of general manager of Irish-owned dewatering company Hydroserv in Qatar.

“I don’t know whether it’s just us or everyone in the Middle East but everyone says, ‘(We’ll stay) two years’ and then ‘two years’. We’re at four now and we’re definitely looking at two more. That’s all work dependent but it’s a nice country. Looking down the line, I might be here for the foreseeable future.”

Mayo's Aidan O'Shea and Peter Acheson of Tipperary contest for possession during the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

An All-Star nominee four years ago when the All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Mayo marked his last game in the blue and gold, there was nothing bittersweet about watching his former team-mates create history against Cork last Sunday week. After eight years playing senior inter-county football, he had been of service.

“I was only 26 but I had played a lot of football alright. It definitely was a factor when we weighed up staying against going. That and obviously work, family and friends. It definitely would be a factor now as we discussed it at some stage every year.

“Missing county semi-finals with Moyle Rovers, like the recent one against Loughmore, they are the times I want to be home but that’s only for 60 minutes and once the game is over I move on and go into work the next day.

You can’t have it all in life. You’ll love to have it all but you have to make sacrifices and this is an easy enough one to do when life is going so well.

"I had soldiered for eight years or so. There weren’t many regrets in that sense.”

Needless to say, he was emotional as his great pal Conor Sweeney lifted the Munster Cup. He was thrilled for the older players like Sweeney, Brian Fox and Philip Austin, as well as for the All-Ireland minor winning class of 2011 for “getting the recognition of how good they are at senior level”.

The mature manner in which they dealt with and harnessed the Bloody Sunday weekend filled him with pride. “Even if they hadn’t won, to be wearing the Grangemockler jerseys would be something to look back at 20, 30 years down the line. Winning it makes it even more special.

“I saw Davy Power and Conor’s interviews afterwards and I thought it was more important how they parked it coming up to the game. Obviously, they used it somewhat but they didn’t go into detail about it or sap energy from themselves by getting too geeed up by it. I think they played it very well. They’re not wearing them this weekend and that’s fair enough too.”

Putting Colin O’Riordan straight into the team was the best call too, he believes. Before he signed for the Sydney Swans, Acheson played alongside the then prodigious teenager and he couldn’t say enough about him. “It’s unreal having him available this weekend and hopefully in two weeks again.

“Firstly, Colin is one of the most down-to-earth you’d ever meet so it would have been easy for the lads to welcome him with open arms. It would have been difficult to be dropped for him but knowing that by taking a step down you might be giving your team a better chance of winning I doubt that you would minded too much.

As a group, there definitely wouldn’t have been any question at all about Colin coming straight in.

"On one hand, it was a brave move. It was a no-brainer in my mind but a lot of people would have taken the easy option of bringing him off the bench for 20, 25 minutes. But he caught the first ball, put it into Conor for the first point of the game. Colin’s second half was unbelievable. You could see that he’s getting more comfortable coming back into it and catching balls and really driving things.”

Acheson maintains the semi-final with Mayo in 2016 was there for the taking.

“The better team on the day won but we didn’t play to our very best, which we needed to in order to beat Mayo. The two goals they got, they were going for a point with one of them and then we made a big mistake with a hand-pass. Six points that shouldn’t have happened so there was a chance for us.

Tips manager Liam Kearns with Peter Acheson at the end of the quarter-final win over Galway. Picture: Donall Farmer

“We probably played 6, 6.5 out of 10 when eight would have got us over the line."

He hopes the Munster achievement inspires future generations, but knows Tipperary football will never forget its humble base.

“We always had that little clique, a few hundred supporters that never went above 1,000. That group were at every single game and by the sounds of it they’re just waiting to get back. That group will hopefully grow but we’ll always had that clique.

“If we get two or three more guys to pick football not just over hurling but rugby and soccer, whatever it is, it will be a benefit to Tipperary football. If the likes of (lead analyst) Tommy Toomey stay involved, it will help too. I was delighted to see him still involved. He was there when I played my first senior game back in 2009. Tommy Toomey, Davy Power’s father Michael, Joe Hannigan… there are plenty of them there. If we keep getting guys like that supporting Tipp football, I’m sure we can kick on."