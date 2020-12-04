Eddie Brennan back in management as Cuala coach

Eddie Brennan has returned to management, this time at club level, as he joins the Cuala senior hurlers as coach for 2021.

After ending his two-year spell as Laois boss last week, Brennan links up with manager John Twomey to take charge of the two-time All-Ireland Club champions.

Cuala retained their Dublin SHC title this year, their fifth in six years, under Tipperary native Willie Maher, who stepped down from the role last month.

Eight-time All-Ireland winner Brennan enjoyed a successful time on the sideline with Laois, managing the county to the 2019 Joe McDonagh Cup title, to a memorable win over Dublin, and more recently, to a battling one-point Championship loss to Clare.

Days after that Clare defeat last month, off the record comments by Brennan where he was highly critical of Laois officials were mistakenly aired.

Laois GAA chairman Peter O'Neill said Brennan contacted him to apologise the morning after and added that the controversy had nothing to do with the Kilkenny man's subsequent exit.

Twomey, now a Cuala club member, captained Dublin to the 1990 Leinster hurling final and won Dublin hurling and football titles with Erin’s Isle.

It marks another high-profile managerial ticket for the South Dublin powerhouse, following Maher and current Dublin manager Mattie Kenny, who led the club to back-to-back All-Irelands in 2017 and '18.