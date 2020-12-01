Laois GAA chief insists Eddie Brennan 'off the record' comments had nothing to do with departure

Laois GAA chairman Peter O'Neill has revealed that the process of replacing Eddie Brennan as manager began within two hours of his departure.

A subcommittee chaired by former Laois hurler Eamon Jackman, who also headed up the group that sourced Brennan in September 2018, has been convened to find a new man.

Eight-time All-Ireland winner Brennan managed Laois to the 2019 Joe McDonagh Cup title, to a memorable win over Dublin, and more recently, to a battling one-point Championship loss to Clare.

Days after that Clare defeat last month, off the record comments by Brennan where he was highly critical of Laois officials were mistakenly aired.

Speaking to Midlands 103 Sport, O'Neill confirmed that Brennan contacted him to apologise the morning after and the Laois chief insisted that the controversy had nothing to do with the Kilkenny man's subsequent exit.

"It had absolutely no bearing on the decision whatsoever, none whatsoever, absolutely none," said O'Neill, who revealed they moved quickly to begin the process of finding a successor.

"I'll be honest with you, I didn't wait, we were informed on Tuesday that Eddie wasn't staying and within two hours I was trying to put a committee together to do this. We're not sitting back, we're going to get up and running to get the right person for Laois hurling."

O'Neill described the loss of Brennan as 'a disappointment' and said they'd wanted to retain him, though disagreed that it's 'a massive blow'.

"It's disappointing that we couldn't convince him to stay for at least another year, to get a third year out of it but I'm very confident that Laois is a very, very attractive option for managers out there," said O'Neill.

The word on the ground that I get at the moment is that there's a lot of interest out there. I think we will come back and bounce back with a very good manager that we'll put in place and drive these lads on."

O'Neill confirmed that a group of officials met Brennan and that it was after this meeting, despite a second meeting being planned, that the former Cats forward stepped down.

Brennan spoke both on and off the record before his departure about the need for greater resources to maintain the Laois hurlers' progress.

"In my opinion, there was never ever any animosity whatsoever between any management and Laois county board," said O'Neill.

"My job for the last number of years is that we appoint a manager and we let him do a job, and we provide everything that we possibly can to make that job easier and to facilitate that the players get the best platform going forward. I believe we've done that."

O'Neill said he was happy to move on from the interview controversy despite Brennan labelling top officials in the county 'absolute stooks'.

"Ah sure look, when you enlist, you soldier," he said. "I'm a long time in the GAA now and I have a bit of a thick neck, there's no point in saying any different. You'd want it, anyone that's involved in the GAA you'd want to have thick skin.

"I have no problem, we've all said things that shouldn't have been said and were meant to be said and what not. I forgot about that. Eddie rang me on the Tuesday morning after that night and I said, 'Forget about it, we'll move on for the betterment of Laois', and that's the way I took it, to be quite honest with you."

Asked if he felt for Brennan, given that he was forced to issue apologies following the mistakenly aired interview, O'Neill said: "Well look, it might be a lesson learned, that's all I'd say on that".