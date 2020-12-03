Rebel Óg yet to decide which competitions to run in 2021

Rebel Óg has not finalised what competitions it will run in 2021 after the GAA last weekend confirmed U13, U15, and U17 as the primary age grades at juvenile level from next year onward.

Cork’s juvenile body, Rebel Óg, along with several other juvenile boards across the country, had not swapped U14, U16, and U18 with U13, U15, and U17 as their primary age grades, given the widespread understanding that the latter three would not become the GAA’s primary age grades at juvenile club level until 2022.

But last weekend’s development, which saw the ratification of U13, U15, and U17 as the association’s main age grades at juvenile level going forward, means Rebel Óg have been forced to drastically rethink their competition plans for next year.

Rebel Óg had planned to offer competitions, be they league or championship, at U12, U13, U14, U15, U16, and U18 in 2021. This programme will now be shelved as the U17 age grade must not alone be factored in, but take priority along with U13 and U15.

Some of the questions facing Rebel Óg officers include how best to cater for U18 players in 2021 to help bridge the gap to U20/21 and adult level.

The running of a one-off U18 or U19 competition is likely to be explored, though nothing has been ruled in or out at this point.

Rebel Óg meetings have been ongoing this week, with Cork juvenile officers hopeful of presenting a plan to clubs in the next fortnight.

In the Cork clubs with large playing numbers, there are concerns for this year’s U13 and U15 players who will be operating at U14 and U16 next year. U13 and U15 leagues planned for this year were halted in October when the Government moved the country into higher level restrictions and now with the news that U14 and U16 will be secondary age grades in 2021, the fear is these players will miss out on meaningful competition two years running.

Whatever new plan is agreed upon and implemented, Rebel Óg secretary Shane Supple insisted they will continue to cater for all underage players in Cork.

“This landed on our desk last week and we have to deal with it,” Supple said of the Croke Park decision that U13, U15, and U17 supersede U14, U16, and U18 from 2021.

We knew change was coming down the line, we didn't realise we would be dealing with it as quickly as 2021.

The only outstanding age group which is new to our club programme here is U17. It is just adding in one more age group to what we are providing already.

“Meetings are currently ongoing with all stakeholders in Cork GAA. Once we have a resolution on those meetings and once we have clarification on a couple of different items, we'll be able to say what is happening going forward because we are looking at various options that are open to us.

“Nothing has been ruled in and nothing has been ruled out. We are in the middle of discussions to try and come up with a conclusion that is satisfactory for everybody, and that would include our U18 players, we are very aware of our U18 players.

“We are going to be contacting clubs within the next two weeks to outline what's happening and what's the next step. We'd be hoping that before Christmas clubs will be in a better position to understand where they are going for 2021.”