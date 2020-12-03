Aaron Gillane has '50-50' chance of playing All-Ireland final, Limerick say

Hamstring injury victim David Dempsey will also hope to prove his fitness tomorrow.
Aaron Gillane of Limerick is tended to for a back injury by team physio Mark Melbourne, left, and team doctor Dr James Ryan during the All-Ireland semi-final win last Sunday. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Thu, 03 Dec, 2020 - 17:01
John Fogarty

Aaron Gillane is rated 50-50 for Sunday week’s All-Ireland SHC final, according to Limerick selector Donal O’Grady.

The Patrickswell man is hoping to return to training tomorrow evening having sat out Tuesday’s session. Gillane spent Sunday night in the Mater Hospital after shipping a heavy knock challenging Gearóid McInerney in that afternoon’s victory over Galway.

“Aaron didn't train on Tuesday, obviously he took a heavy hit there at the weekend. We are hoping to possibly get him reassessed on Friday night, to see how he is. At the moment, 50-50 is my understanding as of today.

“He took a heavy hit, I think he had some breathing difficulties after, and our doctor deemed it necessary for him to head to the Mater. They kept him overnight, it was a precaution, but they were slightly concerned about him.

"He was released the following day, which was great and he came in to see us on Tuesday night, he obviously didn't train. Hopefully, we will know more through the weekend.”

O’Grady confirmed Gillane has been playing with the finger injury he sustained during the club championship in August.

“He went for an operation, it was actually not as bad as first feared. It was a ligament injury as far as I know. He possibly should have taken a couple of weeks to leave that recover.

“He really wanted to get his fitness and hurling back as quickly as possible. He basically played through the pain barrier, he is playing with that slight finger strapped. No tougher man than himself.”

Hamstring injury victim David Dempsey will also hope to prove his fitness tomorrow.

Like Waterford, Limerick are expected to travel up and down on the same day on Sunday week

