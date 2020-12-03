Shauna Kelly to start Cork's All-Ireland semi-final

Thu, 03 Dec, 2020 - 13:34
Eoghan Cormican

There is one change to the Cork ladies football team for Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Galway (Parnell Park, 1.30pm).

Shauna Kelly comes in at corner-back, with Meabh Cahalane, who started Cork’s final group game against Cavan three weeks ago, dropping to the bench.

Also named among the subs is Libby Coppinger, the dual player so instrumental in West Cork’s run to Cork senior championship glory during the summer.

Cork and Galway last met in the championship in 2017, Cork coming out on top at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage on a 6-19 to 1-10 scoreline.

The winners of Sunday's game play four-in-a-row chasing Dublin in the All-Ireland final on Sunday, December 20.

CORK: M O’Brien; E Meaney, R Phelan, S Kelly; M Duggan, A Hutchings, E O'Shea; M O’Callaghan, H Looney; E Kiely, C O’Sullivan, O Finn; Á O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan, S Noonan.

Subs: L Crowley, A Kelleher, C O’Shea, O Farmer, N Cotter, D Kiely, S O’Leary, M Cahalane, E Cleary, L Cleary, A O’Mahony, C O’Callaghan, L Coppinger, K Quirke, C McCarthy.

