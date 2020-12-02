Munster minor football and hurling championships to conclude before Christmas

The 2020 Munster MFC final will take place three days before Christmas, on Tuesday, December 22.

The two Munster minor football quarter-finals are to be played on Saturday, December 12; Waterford travel to Limerick for a 4pm start at LIT Gaelic Grounds, while Tipperary host Clare at 5pm in Thurles.

On Tuesday, December 15, Kerry will entertain Cork at Austin Stack Park (7pm) in the first of the semi-finals. The second semi, between the two quarter-final winners, is scheduled for Wednesday, December 16.

The Munster MHC will finish marginally earlier than the minor football, with the final set for Sunday, December 20.

The two semi-finals have been fixed for Saturday, December 12. Both have a 1pm start. Waterford and Tipperary meet at Páirc Uí Rinn, Limerick and Cork do battle in Semple Stadium.

Dates and times for the Munster U20 hurling semi-finals and final will be announced later in the week.

Elsewhere, the GAA have confirmed the EirGrid All-Ireland U20 football final between Galway and Dublin will be played as the curtain-raiser to the All-Ireland SFC final on Saturday, December 19.

The match, which was postponed once the country entered Level 5 restrictions in October, will take place over two months after Dublin and Galway won their respective semi-finals. Extra-time and penalties are a possibility as the 2.30pm throw-in will be played under 'winner on the day' rules. The All-Ireland SFC final, it was confirmed, will throw-in at 5pm.

The Leinster U20 hurling final, meanwhile, has been fixed for Sunday, January 3.

The provincial U20 competition will restart on Friday, December 11, with Galway and Laois clashing at MW Hire O’Moore Park in Portlaoise (7.30pm). The following afternoon, Saturday, December 12, Offaly welcome Dublin to Birr (12.30pm) for the second quarter-final.

The two Leinster U20 semi-finals are marked for Friday, December 18. Kilkenny play the winners of Galway-Laois at MW Hire O’Moore Park (7.30pm). The winners of Offaly-Dublin progress to meet Wexford at Netwatch Cullen Park (8pm).

The Leinster MHC recommences with two quarter-finals on Sunday, December 13; the semi-finals will take place on Sunday, December 20; and the final is down for Sunday, January 3.

The four quarter-finals in the Leinster MFC are fixed for Saturday, December 12; the semi-finals will be played on Saturday, December 19; and the final is scheduled for Sunday, January 3.

Elsewhere, Connacht Council have confirmed fixture details for the Connacht minor football championship, with all four games having a 2pm throw-in and fixed for the Connacht GAA centre of excellence in Bekan, Mayo.

Galway will play Leitrim in the quarter-final on Saturday, December 12. The winners of this game advance to meet Roscommon in the semi-final on Saturday, December 19. The other semi-final, between Mayo and Sligo, is pencilled in for Sunday, December 20. The Connacht minor final is to be played on the weekend of January 9/10.