Nicola Ward: Merged organisation would avoid pitch problems

The prioritising of a senior hurling training session over an All-Ireland ladies football semi-final could be avoided going forward if the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association merged forces, Galway ladies footballer Nicola Ward has said.

Ward is a key member of the Galway side in All-Ireland semi-final action against Cork this Sunday, a fixture that was moved from LIT Gaelic Grounds to Dublin’s Parnell Park earlier this week after the Limerick venue became unavailable.

The Limerick County Board informed the LGFA last Thursday that in the event of Limerick reaching the All-Ireland hurling final, the Limerick venue would no longer be available to facilitate the ladies football fixture as John Kiely’s panel would require use of the ground for training purposes. LIT Gaelic Grounds was first confirmed as the venue for the Cork-Galway ladies football game on November 16.

The Limerick hurlers secured their place in the All-Ireland final last Sunday and a day later, Dublin’s Parnell Park was announced as the new ladies football semi-final venue.

When asked if the events of recent days reemphasised the need for all organisations to come together under the one umbrella to avoid similar incidents occurring in the future, Galway defender Ward replied: “Yeah, maybe they could [come together] and issues like that wouldn’t arise, but in terms of this year, everyone had been working together and this is the first time something like this has happened this year. But maybe it is something they could look at in years to come.”

With Beara-based Cork players facing a near 10-hour round-trip drive this weekend, Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald has blasted the LGFA decision to fix the game for Dublin’s Parnell Park as “ludicrous” and “absolutely ridiculous”.

Ward, though, has no issue with the choice of Parnell Park and said the LGFA are not to blame for the controversial switch of venue six days before throw-in.

“At the end of the day, Limerick hurlers are in an All-Ireland final. That’s their pitch. From my perspective, I am happy enough to play in Parnell Park. It’s an All-Ireland semi-final and I’ll be happy to play anywhere, and I know the team will be happy to play anywhere. And we are certainly not going to let it affect us on the day,” said the 2019 All-Star and Lidl One Good Club ambassador.

Accept it and move on

“If you look at last weekend, Cork were in the All-Ireland camogie semi-final. Our match was supposed to be played last week, but it wasn’t because the LGFA had to move it to accommodate Cork camogie. In those terms, the LGFA did really well. We accepted that, as well.

“And just like the news that got out on Monday, we have to accept it and we have to move on.

There are bigger things at stake than a pitch because a pitch is a pitch, at the end of the day.

“I know from Cork’s perspective, they have a bit more of a longer drive. From our side, I know at the start it is a bit of a shock that it has to be changed, but we just have to get on with it.”

In a statement issued yesterday, the LGFA said there is no grievance with the Limerick County Board over the latter’s decision to prioritise use of LIT Gaelic Grounds for a senior hurling training session this Sunday.

“The LGFA wishes to categorically state that we fully understand Limerick’s wish to use their own venue for training purposes next Sunday.

“Furthermore, we have enjoyed an excellent relationship with Limerick GAA in the past, and our 2019 All-Ireland senior club final was played at the LIT Gaelic Grounds, and we were afforded a warm welcome there and treated very well.

“In addition, we very much look forward to travelling to the LIT Gaelic Grounds for future games.”

The statement continued: “We are grateful to the Dublin County Board for making Parnell Park available for next Sunday’s semi-final at short notice, and this is not the first time that a TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final has been played in Dublin.”

The LGFA statement noted that the All-Ireland ladies football semi-final was originally fixed for Thurles on Saturday, November 28, but was put back a week to accommodate a “few” Cork dual players who were in All-Ireland camogie semi-final action on that day.

“The significant knock-on effect in accommodating Cork was the sourcing of a new venue for the game, and numerous other logistical implications, and the LIT Gaelic Grounds was identified as an alternative host venue.”