Advanced mark analysis: Dublin making the most of new rule

All four All-Ireland senior football semi-finalists are averaging less than an advanced mark point a game this year but it won’t be surprising to learn Dublin are leading the way with the new rule.

Introduced at the start of the season, Dublin have kicked eight points in 10 games from the mark, which can be called when a ball has been caught cleanly from an in-play kick 20 metres or more in length from before or on the 45-metre line.

Their opponents on Saturday, Cavan, are just behind them with seven in 11 outings followed by Mayo, who were proficient with the mark in the league with five but have scored just one of them in their Connacht Championship, Ryan O’Donoghue’s effort against Galway in the final.

But for Conor Sweeney’s mark at the start of each half in the Munster final, Tipperary wouldn’t have a mark point to their name in the Championship. It’s a surprising statistic given the aerial prowess of Sweeney and Michael Quinlivan, although Liam Casey’s first-half free against Cork last Sunday week would have otherwise been a mark had a foul not taken place.

They represent an insignificant proportion of total scores — in Championship they amount for 3.7% of Dublin’s aggregate points, 4.47% of Cavan’s, 5.4% of Mayo’s and 7.1% of Tipperary’s — and Jim McGuinness and Tomás Ó Sé are among those pundits who have condemned it as adding nothing to the game.

Former Dublin star Ciarán Whelan is also a sceptic. “When it came in it blindsided a lot of people. The purpose was to reward a high field on the edge of the square and to counteract the defensive models we were seeing. I’m not overly keen on it, and I would be concerned about the refereeing of it as well. You don’t want issues arising in that regard.

“I do think teams are probably privately working on how they can create four or five scoring opportunities in the scoring zone, getting the right guy in that arc. It was more prevalent in some of the club championship games we saw, probably early in the league teams didn’t have much field time to prepare on movement in that forward line.

“We know how detailed teams are in terms of their statistical analysis, and one of their aims will probably be to achieve three or four marks per game in the zone. We’re going to be playing Championship in winter and managers might use it as an opportunity to try and slow the game down because on softer surfaces the ball mightn’t be moving as fast in the forward line.”

That was seen in the 67th minute of Dublin-Kerry Division 1 opener back in January when Ciarán Kilkenny claimed a mark and took his sweet time as he put Dublin a point up before David Clifford later equalised.

Maybe not as much as a penalty in a shootout but the idea of a mark winning an All-Ireland final or even a semi-final this weekend would seem outrageous but then this is the year for such and them’s the rules.