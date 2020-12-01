Paddy Christie impressed as Tipperary's stars stay grounded

Tipperary coach Paddy Christie says he’s surprised how ‘mature’ and level headed the players have been since their Munster title breakthrough.

The former Dublin All-Star recalled teammates going ‘nuts’ after their Leinster title success in 2002, the county’s first in seven years. He believes it cost Dublin next time out against Donegal, though hasn’t identified any such slippage since Tipperary shocked Cork.

“In 2002, a Leinster championship was an All-Ireland for Dublin, we had lost three Leinster finals in a row,” said Christie. “I remember coming in the week after the match and everyone was trying to keep a lid on things and we had just gone nuts.

“There was loads of laughing and fooling around, it was very hard to get back into the real world. We played Donegal in an All-Ireland quarter-final and we really struggled. We played well in the replay and blew them away but in the first game we just about got a draw. I think a lot of that was down to we could not reset, it had been such a big deal to crawl over the finish line against Kildare and it took a bit of work to get us back down to earth.

“What I was really impressed with in Tipp during last week was how mature they were about it. Needless to say they enjoyed their performance against Cork, they were delighted, text messages coming in, people out on the streets, people cheering and that sort of thing.

“On Wednesday night there were jerseys to be signed, a few little pieces to be done but then it was back on the training pitch and it was back to business fairly quickly. The lads on the so called B team, the lads from 16 to 35, they really drove it on which impressed me. The Munster final is finished now and it was a huge deal for them to have beaten Cork but there is no mention of that Cork game now, it is all about Mayo.”

Christie’s mother is from Lorrha, Tipperary and he sees similarities between his native Ballymun and Tipp, in footballing terms.

“You might laugh at that and say socio-economically there’s a big difference there but in the more core things, underachievers maybe, not high profile, difficulties in different areas, small pool of players. In a lot of ways Ballymun was the very same a long time ago and the culture changed. That’s what you’d like to see happening with Tipperary.”