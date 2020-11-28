Cahill: Beating Cats the benchmark, so  it gives us extra confidence

In the immediate aftermath of their dramatic win over Kilkenny, Liam Cahill was remaining cool. Asked if he had dreamed of reaching an All-Ireland senior hurling final in his first year as Waterford manager, Cahill said it had been “a realistic goal” for the team.

“I think so, I think it was a realistic goal if you were setting targets at the start of the year it was a realistic goal, to look to get to a final.

“I don’t mean to sound as though we were confident or arrogant about it, but we did feel if we looked after ourselves and trained well that we’d have a chance if we got a bit of luck along the way.

“We’re there and we’ll take it now and we’ll look forward to the final.”

Cahill reiterated a previous call to allow more squad members and backroom members into venues on match days, but didn’t anticipate crowds being present for the All-Ireland final.

“Where do you start, who do you allow in? To be fair, our games are about community and everybody, it’s hard enough to have restrictions, but if you’re having restrictions on who you’re letting in . ..

“I don’t think that’s what the GAA is about. I don’t think they’ll allow that kind of leniency.

“The only thing I would demand is that the extended panels and backroom teams be allowed in. That’s ten, fifteen people max - that would be a massive plus if that were allowed, but I don’t foresee crowds being left in and I don’t think it would be right, either.” He agreed that the victory would give Waterford confidence going forward: “Any team that wins an All-Ireland, they usually have to beat Kilkenny along the way, so it’s great.

“Kilkenny are a massive force in hurling and always have been, they’re always the benchmark, the team to beat, so it would have to give us extra confidence, so it’s great.

“But there are so many aspects of our play today that we’ll need to look at. I can’t emphasise that enough. When we look back at it over the rest of the week there’ll be a lot of cringe moments there - if those happen in two weeks’ time they’ll cost us.”

The Tipperary native said Shane Fives may come into the reckoning for the All-Ireland final if he can overcome a quad injury.

“Hopefully Shane Fives will come back into the reckoning. He was unfortunate to get hurt in the Munster final, he hurt his quad muscle and it didn’t respond to treatment in time.

“We’ll probably have a match among ourselves next Sunday and that’ll be interesting, I can tell you that. We’ll have people putting their hand up for the 26, so that’ll be an interesting evening to be at training.”