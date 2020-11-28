Antrim and Kerry to duel again in Joe McDonagh Cup final

MARKSMAN: Antrim's Ciaran Clarke grabbed 0-12 as the Saffrons booked their place in the Joe McDonagh Cup final on December 12 against Kerry. 

Sat, 28 Nov, 2020 - 16:00
Sean Wall

Hurling: Antrim 2-30 Meath 3-10.

Antrim confirmed their place in the Joe McDonagh Cup final against Fintan O'Connor's Kerry by trouncing Meath at Pairc Tailteann.

The Glensmen, just needing to avoid a heavy loss to be certain of a final spot, produced some excellent play following a slow start against the home side who were seeking a first ever win in the competition.

James Kelly had an early goal to boost Meath hopes and they led by four points after 24 minutes. However the Glensmen cut loose following that slow start and completely dominating from there to the finish.

A goal from Niall McKenna on 25 minutes helped Antrim ease into a 1-13 to 1-9 lead by half-time.

Stephen Morris’ goal against the run of play was Meath’s only score in the third quarter as Antrim swiftly extended their advantage. The visitors second goal from Daniel McCloskey left it 2-19 to 2-9 after 49 minutes.

Both Ciaran Clarke and Michael Bradley were outstanding in the winner’s attack with talisman Clarke contributing 12 points, including 10 from frees. Bradley wasn’t far behind and all eight of his scores came from play.

Damien Healy blasted a close-range free to the net for a consolation goal for Meath in added time.

Scorers for Meath: J Kelly (1-1), S Morris, D Healy (free) (1-0 each), P O’Hanrahan (1 free, 1 ’65), A Douglas (0-2 each), D McGowan, J Walsh, K Keoghan, D Kelly (free), P Potterton (0-1 each).

Scorers for Antrim: C Clarke (0-12, 10 frees), M Bradley (0-8), N McKenna, D McCloskey (1-0 each), C McCann, J McNaughton, N McKeague (0-2 each), R McGarry, E Campbell, D Nugent, D McMullan (0-1 each).

MEATH: C Ennis; S Geraghty, S Brennan, M Burke; S Whitty, D Kelly, B McGowan; A Douglas, P O’Hanrahan; J Kelly, S Morris, D McGowan; P Potterton, K Keoghan, J Walsh.

Subs: P Conneely for Geraghty (28), D Healy for Walsh (47), J McGowan for Morris (51), N Potterton for Keoghan, E O Donnchadha for O’Hanrahan (both 63).

ANTRIM: C McAllister; P Duffin, M Donnelly, S Rooney; G Walsh, P Burke, R McGarry; E Campbell, A O’Brien; N McKenna, J McNaughton, M Bradley; D McCloskey, C McCann, C Clarke. 

Subs: D McMullan for Walsh, D Nugent for McCann (both 45), N McKeague for McKenna (50), E O’Neill for McCloskey (60), C Johnston for McGarry (63).

