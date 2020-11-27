Galway name unchanged team to face Limerick in All-Ireland semi-final

Galway manager Shane O’Neill has named an unchanged side for Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final clash with his native Limerick.

The same side which edged out Tipperary in the quarter-final will take the field on Sunday in Croke Park against the Shannonsiders (throw-in 4pm).

GALWAY (All-Ireland SHC v Limerick): E Murphy; A. Harte, D. Burke, S. Cooney, F. Burke, G. McInerney, J. Cooney; P. Mannion, J. Coen; J. Canning, C. Mannion, D. Burke, B. Concannon, C. Cooney, C. Whelan.

Subs: J. Skehill, D. Morrissey, J. Fitzpatrick, S. Loftus, A. Tuohy, E. Niland, J. Flynn, S. Linnane, N. Burke, J. Mannion, T. Haran.