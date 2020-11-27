David Power: We have 41 guys training, it was sad they couldn't be at Munster final

Tipperary’s David Power is hoping each member of his 41-strong playing panel will be allowed to attend the county’s All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo on Sunday week, but was nowhere near as critical as other inter-county managers have been on this subject in recent weeks.

The most contentious stipulation of the GAA’s matchday regulations for this truncated championship is that the only players who can gain entry for a game are the 26-men confirmed on the matchday panel. There is an overall limit of 40 people per county.

Power said it was sad that 15 members of his panel could not be part of their Munster football final victory at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

“We have 41 guys coming into Thurles. We have a lot of young fellas, who we are trying to develop, and that’s why we have a couple extra.

“That is the sad thing going back to last Sunday; every player on that panel, to me, that’s why we won it. It is not just because of the 15. Those lads [who weren’t there] have been pushing those lads that were fortunate enough to go onto the pitch last Sunday. They really, really were pushing them.

“But look, we are going to have to go with the guidance. I think we are very, very fortunate. I am an accountant and I have got clients that are out of work. For us to be actually able to play, it is a great privilege.

I see the tears of joy that has given people over the last couple of days. I really think that is marvellous.

"If we are still restricted to the 40 per county, so be it, but every player on the panel knows they are part of it and that is the big thing.”

Power offered his thanks to Sydney Swans who have cleared Colin O’Riordan to line out in the All-Ireland semi-final.

“Colin rang me Monday morning and he said he’s after getting full clearance. It was a funny comment, the coach out in Sydney Swans said to him, ‘Are you telling me you’re playing, or are you asking?’”

Jack Kennedy, who was on target for Tipperary in the Munster quarter and semi-final wins, remains on the comeback trail from injury, as does forward Riain Quigley.