John Kiely: Limerick are motoring on but must improve for Galway test

Limerick manager John Kiely was very impressed by Galway’s win over Tipperary last weekend in the All-Ireland quarter-final, saying his own side need to “improve on their performance last time out” when the sides meet on Sunday in the All-Ireland semi-final.

“Galway played really, really well, they controlled the game for long periods and they got some great goals.

“They showed a lot of composure and experience in that last quarter to see the game out. They got the big scores when they were required.

“It goes without saying that we know this is a huge challenge for us on Sunday. They came through that game with a lot of confidence that they’ll bring into next weekend.

“We’ll have to improve on our performance last time out but we’ll be working on that in training this week.

“At least we know who we’re playing, we knew we were in the next round and had to improve again from the next day to be competitive.

“The bottom line is we’re motoring on and preparing, but because we know who we’re playing we can make arrangements around that.”

Kiely knows Galway manager Shane O’Neill, a fellow Limerick man, very well. Will O’Neill’s knowledge of the Limerick scene help Galway’s cause?

“Myself and Shane played hurling together since we were 14 years of age. We know each other extremely well.

“You can never know enough about players, what you know can always be of assistance.

“Shane would have worked closely with the Na Piarsaigh lads, obviously. But they’d know him well too, so one trades off the other.”

Kiely’s hoping for an improvement in playing conditions as well this Sunday: “The games are very physical and the ground isn’t what it might be in the summer. Last weekend it was great to see the weather improve significantly and it did aid the games, no doubt about that.

“Hopefully the weather won’t be too bad next weekend either and it won’t be too inclement - for everyone - that goes for officials as well, and even people at home watching. It’d be nice to get another good weekend.”