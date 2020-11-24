Tipperary decide to wear blue and gold jerseys for All-Ireland semi-final

The Tipperary team celebrate the Munster title in their Grangemockler 1920 commemorative jerseys. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Tue, 24 Nov, 2020 - 21:34
John Fogarty

Tipperary’s senior footballers will revert to their regular blue and gold jersey for their All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo on Sunday week.

The board and David Power’s management team confirmed the decision not to continue wearing the Grangemockler 1920 commemorative jersey this evening.

Their statement read: “Tipperary Co. Board and SF management can confirm that our footballers will revert to the traditional blue & gold jersey against Mayo on Sunday week.

“The Munster Final jersey was a one-off replica for a specific commemorative day that will live long in the memory of Tipp GAA.” 

Tipperary veteran Brian Fox said he had no preference regarding what jersey would be worn: “Look, the reality is I grew up wearing the blue and gold for Tipperary so if we wear that jersey it's a huge honour in the semi-final.

“If we wear the commemoration jerseys, it's part of history what we did with those jerseys as well, so I definitely wouldn't have any problem wearing that jersey, either, if I'm honest.

“As long as I'm representing Tipperary I don't really care, I just want to represent us to the best of my ability."

