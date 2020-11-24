Cavan have a better chance of beating Dubs outside Croke Park, Thomas Galligan admits

Cavan star Thomas Galligan believes the Ulster champions would have a better chance of beating Dublin outside Croke Park on Saturday week but is not making a big deal of it.

Calls to stage the All-Ireland semi-final away from GAA HQ where Dublin are most comfortable have been growing since Cavan surprised Donegal in Sunday’s provincial final.

“I'd just expect it to be in Croke Park because it's an All-Ireland semi-final,” says Galligan. “It would probably help us if it was out of Croker. Ah, it's not up to us to make a call on that, the GAA will make a call on that. We'll play wherever. At this stage we were meant to be long beat, so we'll go out and give them a go.

“Ah look, they're well used to playing there but I think everyone loves to play and wants to play in Croker. I don't think anyone would be disappointed if we had to play it in Croker because growing up that's exactly where you want to play.

"You want to be playing the best team in the country in Croker. If you make it there, you'll make it anywhere.”

Facing Dublin, Galligan readily admits, is a major task.

“I suppose it's a little bit daunting but it's also exciting.

You're playing the best team in the country and you'll really know where you're at when you play them.

"There might be a bit of 'daunt' or whatever, but more people will be excited to get playing them. If you said at the start of the year that Cavan would be in an All-Ireland semi-final you would have gotten good odds. I think we'll enjoy it more so than be afraid of it.”

Cavan were written off against Donegal and will be again ahead of Saturday week. The Lacken man took a lot of motivation from how so few gave them a chance of surprising Declan Bonner’s side.

“You were listening to it all week about how you hadn't a chance. And you hadn't a chance against Down, hadn't a chance against Monaghan. People say it doesn't matter, but that really gets on a lad's shoulder.

Yeah, everyone will use their own way to motivate themselves, but for me that was a big enough thing because I'm just sick of people putting Cavan down, to be honest.

"I think a lot of people would have used it to motivate themselves.”