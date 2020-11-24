'It's a no-brainer': Oisin McConville calls on GAA to move Dublin-Cavan All-Ireland semi-final

Oisin McConville has called on the GAA to move Dublin's All-Ireland semi-final with Cavan out of Croke Park.

GAA HQ has traditionally been played on Jones' Road but the former All-Ireland winner has become the latest voice to suggest that the six-in-a-row chasing Dubs show be moved out of the capital.

"It definitely shouldn't be played in Croke Park," McConville said on the Irish Examiner's GAA podcast.

"I think in all seriousness, this is a no-brainer now.

"All I've heard all year is about the integrity of competitions, integrity this, integrity that, this should not need to be a campaign from Cavan, this should be something that the GAA say 'listen, lads, in fairness, we're not talking about safety, we're not talking about crowds, we're not talking about revenue or letting the most amount of people see a spectacle like this'. We can play this anywhere."

McConville countered potential arguments against moving the game, and pointed out the difference between the Meath performances against the Dubs in the league clash at Parnell Park where they were competitive and the mauling they received at Croker on Saturday night.

The Armagh legend also rejected the argument that GAA HQ is the only pitch that can hold up for the semi-final, which will be played in the first weekend of December.

"The argument is probably going to be the surface, but there's a couple of pitches that can take this game absolutely no problem. I think it's a no-brainer.

"I think the first thing that should be done is Cavan should get a phone call and be asked if they would like the game to be moved out."

McConville also called on the GAA to be pro-active in the decision and avoid another 'Newbridge or Nowhere' fiasco, referencing the controversy over the venue of the 2018 championship clash between Kildare and Mayo.